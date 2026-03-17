Want to age better? Doctor shares 5 habits that make a real difference

New Delhi:

Some people seem to move through life ageing effortlessly, almost as if time is working in their favour. Others, meanwhile, find themselves stuck comparing products, routines, and genetics, wondering what they are missing.

But ageing well is not reserved for a lucky few. As Dr Vassily Eliopoulos recently explained in an Instagram post shared on March 14, “Biological age and chronological age are not the same thing.” In simple terms, while your birth year stays fixed, how your body ages depends heavily on everyday habits done consistently over time.

Sleep is non-negotiable

Sleep is often treated as optional. It is not. “During deep sleep, your brain clears toxic waste through the glymphatic system,” Dr Vass said, linking this process to protection against cognitive decline.

A few key effects of poor sleep:

Accelerates telomere shortening

Increases inflammatory markers, even after one bad night

Weakens the immune system over time

People who age well tend to treat sleep as a performance tool, not something to sacrifice for productivity. In many ways, it supports productivity.

Muscle is your metabolic armour

Muscle is not just about how you look. It plays a central role in long-term health. Dr Vass described it as “metabolic armour”, noting that people start losing muscle mass steadily after 35 without resistance training.

Why maintaining muscle matters:

Helps regulate blood sugar

Supports bone density

Encourages growth hormone production

He also pointed out that muscle mass is one of the strongest predictors of longevity in adults over 50. The takeaway is simple. Strength training, done consistently over years, makes a difference.

Inflammation needs early attention

“Inflammation is the common thread behind almost every age-related disease,” Dr Vass said, referring to conditions such as heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and cancer.

The challenge is that chronic inflammation builds quietly, often years before diagnosis.

People who age well tend to stay ahead by:

Tracking markers like CRP, IL-6, and homocysteine

Avoiding constant insulin spikes through diet

Managing stress as a biological factor, not just emotional

It is less about reacting to illness and more about monitoring early signals.

Metabolic flexibility matters more than you think

According to Dr Vass, many people today are “metabolically rigid”, relying heavily on constant food intake and struggling to access stored fat for energy.

In contrast, metabolically flexible individuals can switch between burning glucose and fat efficiently.

Ways to support this include:

Introducing occasional fasting windows

Reducing ultra-processed foods

Allowing longer gaps between meals

It is not about extreme dieting. It is about training the body to adapt.

Data over guesswork always wins

Ageing well is not based on assumptions. It requires clarity. Dr Vass emphasised the importance of tracking key health markers instead of waiting for symptoms.

Important areas to monitor:

Cholesterol levels

Hormonal balance

Inflammatory markers

Nutrient status

Cognitive baselines

Biological age indicators

As he summed up, “Ageing well isn’t about doing everything perfectly.” It is about understanding what matters and staying consistent long before there is any obvious reason to worry.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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