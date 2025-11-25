Garam Dharam Dhaba: Dharmendra’s iconic food venture, story and major branches Garam Dharam Dhaba isn’t just a restaurant; it’s Dharmendra’s heartbeat in brick and steel. From the Sholay-style entrance to buttery parathas in steel thalis, everything carries his Punjabi warmth. Here’s the story behind the dhaba fans still visit to feel close to him.

When you think of Dharmendra, you immediately picture the rugged, charismatic “He-Man” of Bollywood, the kind of actor who could deliver tough action one moment and heart-melting romance the next. But somewhere beyond the silver screen, he built something equally rooted in his Punjabi soul and warmth: Garam Dharam Dhaba.

Back in February 2018, Dharmendra teamed up with restaurateurs Umang Tewari and Mickey Mehta to open the first Garam Dharam outlet in Murthal, Haryana.

It wasn't just a dhaba, it was a tribute to food, friendship, and the nostalgia of his films. With a capacity of around 1,200 seats, it became more than a highway stop; it was a place where his fans could feel close to him, even off-

What makes the décor of Garam Dharam Dhaba so unique?

Walking into Garam Dharam feels like stepping into a Bollywood set. The interiors are dotted with iconic posters and graffiti of Dharmendra’s most beloved roles. Even the entrance has a playful nod to his famous Sholay bike scene, complete with a water tank.

What is special about the Garam Dharam Dhaba menu?

But it's not just decor; the menu pays homage to Dharmendra as well. Think buttery parathas, galouti kebabs, dal makhani, biryanis, and so much more. Everything is served in steel thalis, with old-school lassi and mocktails in vintage tall glasses, giving you that true dhaba feel.

The collaboration between Dharmendra, Tewari, and Mehta was special. “The idea was to make something that resonates with all generations,” said Tewari.

What they created was a space that mirrored Dharmendra’s down-to-earth charm and his love for simple joys.

What was Dharmendra’s “He-Man” restaurant venture?

And it didn’t stop there. After the dhaba’s success, Dharmendra announced another venture, a “farm-to-fork” restaurant named He-Man, blending wholesome food with his larger-than-life persona.

Today, in the wake of Dharmendra’s passing, Garam Dharam Dhaba feels like a warm, living tribute to his legacy. It’s not just about dining, it’s about remembering a legend who, for all his fame, never lost his roots or his love for the everyday desi way of life.

Major Garam Dharam Dhaba branches across India

Murthal, Haryana: NH-44, GT Road, Murthal. Open 24×7. Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Sector 18, Noida. Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Mohan Nagar / Arthala area. New Delhi, NCR: Connaught Place, Outer Circle location. Mohali, Punjab: One of the franchise outlets.

