Think fruit juice is healthy in the morning? Nutritionist lists 5 foods to avoid on an empty stomach

New Delhi:

What you eat first thing in the morning can have a bigger impact than many people realise. After all, your body has gone several hours without food overnight. So the first meal or drink of the day often sets the tone for digestion, energy levels and even cravings later on.

That's why some nutrition experts advise being a little more mindful about what goes into your stomach after waking up. In an Instagram post shared on May 29, 2026, nutritionist, weight management, skin and hair expert Kiran Kukreja listed a few foods and drinks she believes are best avoided on an empty stomach. She also shared healthier alternatives that may be easier on the digestive system.

Foods to avoid on an empty stomach

1. Citrus fruits

That morning orange or pineapple may not be the best idea for everyone.

Kiran says citrus fruits are highly acidic in nature and can trigger acidity when eaten on an empty stomach. While they are packed with nutrients, the timing may not always work in your favour.

2. Green tea

Green tea has earned a reputation as a go-to drink for weight loss and antioxidants. But there is a catch.

According to Kiran, drinking it before eating anything may lead to acidity, nausea and stomach discomfort. That's because green tea contains caffeine and tannins, which can sometimes irritate the stomach.

3. Tea and coffee

For many people, the day does not begin without tea or coffee.

Kiran, however, recommends avoiding both on an empty stomach. She says they can contribute to acidity, bloating and irritation in the digestive tract. Not exactly the start most people are looking for.

4. Spicy food

Love spicy food? You may want to save it for later in the day.

Foods loaded with green or red chillies can irritate the stomach lining when eaten on an empty stomach. They may also trigger a burning sensation and digestive discomfort.

5. Fruit juices

Fruit juices often look like the healthy choice. But things are not always that simple.

Kiran points out that juices contain much less fibre than whole fruits. As a result, they can cause blood sugar levels to rise more quickly when consumed first thing in the morning.

What can you have on an empty stomach?

1. Lukewarm jeera water

A simple glass of lukewarm jeera water can be a gentle way to start the day.

According to Kiran, it may support digestion, help ease bloating and prepare the gut after a long overnight fasting period.

2. Fresh fruits and mixed seeds

Fresh fruits paired with mixed seeds can offer a good balance of fibre, hydration and healthy fats.

They also provide steady energy without leaving you feeling too heavy. Sometimes simple combinations work best.

3. Fresh vegetable juice

If you enjoy juices, vegetable-based options may be worth considering.

Kiran says they can help hydrate the body while supplying antioxidants that support overall health. Some of the options she recommends include bottle gourd and cucumber juice, beetroot-carrot juice, and cucumber-coriander juice.

4. Soaked nuts

Soaked almonds and walnuts continue to be a favourite morning option for many nutritionists.

They are generally easier to digest and provide healthy fats, minerals and lasting energy that can keep you going through the day.

5. Protein-rich breakfast options

When it comes to staying full, protein matters.

Kiran suggests including foods such as sprouts, curd and moong chilla in your breakfast. These options can help balance blood sugar levels, improve satiety and reduce the urge to snack unnecessarily later in the day.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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