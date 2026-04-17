What happens if you eat avocado daily for 14 days? AIIMS-trained doctor breaks down

New Delhi:

Avocados have quietly become a staple for a lot of people trying to eat better. You see them everywhere. Toast, smoothies, salads. Even quick dips. They are easy to use, filling, and somehow feel like the “healthy” choice without trying too hard.

There is also a reason behind that popularity. This pear-shaped fruit is naturally high in good fats and low in sugar. It has that creamy, almost buttery texture, with a light green to yellow flesh that works across meals. But what actually happens if you eat one every day for a couple of weeks?

What happens if you eat avocado daily for 14 days

In an Instagram video, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS, broke it down in a pretty simple way. According to him, adding avocado daily for 14 days can show some noticeable changes in how your body responds.

1. Heart health and cholesterol levels

“Your heart can benefit,” he says. Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, which are known to support better cholesterol balance. Specifically, they can help lower LDL, which is often referred to as the “bad” cholesterol.

2. Gut health and digestion support

“Your gut can benefit,” he explains. Avocados contain fibre along with plant compounds that support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. Over time, that can help digestion feel more stable. Less discomfort, better balance.

3. Blood pressure and overall cardiovascular support

“Your blood pressure can improve,” he notes. The reason is fairly straightforward. Avocados are high in potassium, a mineral that plays a key role in regulating blood pressure and supporting overall heart function.

Satiety and eating habits

Dr Sethi also points to how avocados affect appetite. “This combination of fibre and healthy fats in avocados can help improve satiety and reduce overeating,” he says. He suggests that a small daily serving, roughly half to one avocado, is enough for most people to see benefits.

A simple swap that can make a difference

He also recommends keeping things practical. Instead of adding more food, just swap. Replace spreads like butter, mayonnaise or creamy dressings with avocado. It improves the fat quality of your meal without making things complicated.

Additional benefits for liver health and inflammation

In an earlier post, while listing top foods that help reduce fat and inflammation, Dr Sethi also included avocados. He explained that they are nutrient-dense and rich in antioxidants like glutathione, which supports the liver in detoxifying harmful substances.

He also highlighted that avocados contain vitamins C, B9 and E, all of which act as antioxidants. Alongside that, they provide minerals that support liver health and are high in oleic acid, a type of healthy fat that contributes to overall well being.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional advice. Always consult an expert before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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