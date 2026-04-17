Lucknow High Court orders FIR, probe into British citizenship case against Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow:

The Lucknow High Court on Friday ordered FIR and probe into British citizenship case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. A single bench concluded the hearing on a petition filed by complainant Vignesh Shishir, who challenged the January 28 order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which had rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against the Congress leader.

HC says claims made against Rahul required examination

During the hearing of the matter, the court observed that the claims made against Rahul Gandhi required examination and asked the state government to take appropriate steps to probe the matter.

The lower court earlier had held that it was not competent to decide issues relating to citizenship. The petitioner had earlier sought registration of an FIR and a detailed probe, levelling allegations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

Petitioner claims he has documents against Rahul

The petitioner also claimed that he has documents and some emails of the British government which prove that Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen, and due to this he is not eligible to contest elections in India and cannot hold the post of a Lok Sabha member.

Earlier, the complaint was filed before a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli. On December 17, 2025 and the high court later transferred the case to Lucknow. Then the petitioner moved the high court after his plea was dismissed by the Lucknow court.