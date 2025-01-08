Does walking affect the brain? Know how this exercise is beneficial for a healthy brain

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how walking is beneficial for a healthy brain

Walking daily is very beneficial for the body. Walking not only controls weight but also reduces the risk of many diseases. Walking for just a few minutes a day can protect you from many chronic diseases. Walking proves to be effective in controlling everything from heart health to diabetes and blood pressure. Walking daily improves sleep. Your mental health improves. Therefore, include walking in your fitness routine. Let's know how walking affects your brain.

According to Stanford research, walking for a while every day stimulates brain activity. This improves our mental state. Along with improving mental health, walking daily also increases your creativity. That is, if you want to make your mind active and creative, then definitely walk. For this, you do not have to take a long walk, but just a 10-15 minute brisk walk will start showing results.

Benefits of a 30-minute walk

If you walk for just 30 minutes a day, it will help in maintaining weight. If you walk at a fast pace, then your weight will also gradually start reducing. When you walk fast, calories are burnt. This improves digestion. The heart remains healthy, and problems like gas bloating do not occur.

Benefits of a 15-minute walk

If you take a 15-minute walk after eating, it helps in controlling blood sugar in the body. Walking for a while after eating helps the muscles absorb glucose, which reduces the sugar level. Diabetic patients must walk after eating. Prediabetics can also reduce the risk of diabetes by walking. This boosts metabolism and keeps the body healthy.

