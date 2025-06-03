Cycling for mental health and fitness: Know how riding a bike reduces stress, anxiety and improves wellness World Bicycle Day was established in 2018 and has been observed ever since. Cycling is known to be beneficial in different ways. It has mental as well as physical health benefits. Read on to know how cycling helps to reduce stress, anxiety and improve wellness.

World Bicycle Day is observed every year on June 3. According to the United Nations, the day aims to draw attention to the benefits of using bicycles - a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. The bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations.

The day was established in 2018 and has been observed ever since. Cycling is known to be beneficial in different ways. It has mental as well as physical health benefits. Read on to know how cycling helps to reduce stress, anxiety and improve wellness.

Releases Endorphins

Cycling helps in the release of endorphins, which are feel-good hormones that act as natural mood lifters. These reduce the perception of pain and increase feelings of happiness, thereby, helping to fight stress and anxiety.

Reduces Cortisol

Cortisol is the body's stress hormone. When you cycle regularly, it helps to regulate and lower your cortisol level, which eventually helps to reduce feelings of tension and stress. Even a short ride of 20-30 minutes can bring a noticeable difference in your mood.

Boosts Functioning of Brain

Cycling helps to increase blood flow to the brain, thereby, delivering more oxygen and nutrients. This improves focus, memory and cognitive function. It can also help clear mental fog and improve productivity.

Improves Sleep Quality

Physical activities like cycling help you get better sleep. People who cycle regularly tend to fall asleep faster and get deeper and more restorative rest, which is important for reducing anxiety and stabilising mood.

Encourages Mindfulness

Cycling, especially outdoors, requires you to be present in the moment. Cycling promotes mindfulness by taking your attention away from worries and toward your surroundings and body movements.

