No supplements, no shortcuts: Construction worker’s fitness routine goes viral

New Delhi:

In a world of protein shakes, calorie trackers, and expensive diet plans, a Chennai-based construction worker is quietly rewriting the rules. His story, shared by influencer Jayachandran Tamilarasan, is going viral not because it is flashy, but because it feels refreshingly real.

No supplements. No steroids. No complicated meal prep. Just food, work, and the gym.

A routine built on consistency, not trends

His workout follows a classic “bro split”, the kind many fitness enthusiasts swear by but often abandon halfway. Each day is dedicated to a specific muscle group. Chest on Monday, shoulders on Tuesday, back midweek, arms the next day, and legs on Friday. He admits he keeps leg workouts lighter and less intense, a detail that makes his routine feel even more honest.

There are no fancy variations or viral exercises here. Just consistency, repetition, and showing up.

A diet that looks nothing like a ‘fitness plan’

If his workouts are simple, his diet is even simpler. Three meals a day revolve around white rice, paired with sambar, rasam, and everyday vegetable curries. For protein, he adds eggs and mutton occasionally. There is no chicken, no fish, and absolutely no packaged food. He even keeps fruit minimal, sticking mostly to red bananas.

It is not a “high-protein diet” by modern standards, but it is consistent, home-cooked, and rooted in tradition.

‘Food, work, and gym’

When asked about his physique, his answer is direct. It comes from “food, work, and gym.” He does not use steroids. He does not rely on whey protein. Instead, he credits his physically demanding job, regular workouts, and clean habits.

No alcohol. No smoking. Around seven hours of sleep every night. He also points to his brother, Madan, as his mentor, a reminder that behind every disciplined routine, there is often quiet guidance.

Strength that goes beyond aesthetics

What makes his journey stand out is not just how he looks, but how he trains his body to function. His daily labour adds a layer of real-world strength that most gym routines try to simulate. This is fitness without filters. No shortcuts, no hype, just years of steady effort.

And perhaps that is the takeaway. You do not always need the most advanced plan. Sometimes, you just need a routine you can stick to.

Also read: Postpartum weight loss: Mumbai mom drops 13 kg in 10 weeks without workout, credits this simple daily drink