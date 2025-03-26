Chandra Namaskar benefits: 5 reasons why you should end your day with Moon Salutation Like other yoga poses, Chandra Namaskar also has several health benefits. It should be performed in the evening or at night when the moon is visible. If you're looking to include Chandra Namaskar, here, take a look at some of the benefits of this yoga asana.

Chandra Namaskar, also known as Moon Salutation is a sequence of several yoga poses which helps to create a cooling and flowing movement. Much like Surya Namaskar, poses in this Chandra Namaskar are coordinated with your breathing. However, in Moon Salutation, the poses flow into one another without holding on to any one pose which helps the body stay cool and quiet.

Like other yoga poses, Chandra Namaskar also has several health benefits. It should be performed in the evening or at night when the moon is visible. However, it is important that you perform this asana on an empty stomach. You can wait three hours after your last meal before you perform the Chandra Namaskar. If you're looking to include Chandra Namaskar, here, take a look at some of the benefits of this yoga asana.

Calmness and Relaxation

Chandra Namaskar helps to create harmony in the body and mind which gives you a sense of peace and relaxation. The gentle and flowing movements help to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, thereby, reducing stress and anxiety. This makes it an ideal practice to wind down before bedtime.

Improves Flexibility

The asana involves stretching which opens different areas of the body such as the hips, spine and shoulders. Over time, this can enhance flexibility and mobility, thereby, helping to relieve muscle tension that can build up during the day.

Balances Energy

Unlike Surya Namaskar which helps to energise and stimulate the body, Moon Salutation focuses on calming the mind and balancing energies. This makes it beneficial to practice at night as it helps to release any built-up tension before sleep.

Boosts Circulation

The sequence helps to stimulate the flow of blood throughout the body, especially to areas that may become stagnant during the day, like the legs and lower back. Improved circulation can help reduce feelings of fatigue and provide relief from physical discomfort.

Relieves Tension and Stress

The gentle and flowing movements help to release physical and emotional tension. It builds a deep connection with your breath which has been shown to lower cortisol levels and induce a state of calmness, thereby, making it an ideal practice for reducing stress before bed.

Improves Sleep Quality

Ending your day with Chandra Namaskar can help prepare your body and mind for restful sleep. By releasing the tension of the day and calming the nervous system, it can help you get a deeper and more restorative sleep.

