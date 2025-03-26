Ugadi 2025: Date, time, significance and celebrations of the Telugu New Year Ugadi is a festival celebrated by people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It is celebrated on the same day as Gudi Padwa which is the Marathi New Year. Read on to know the date, time, significance and celebrations of Ugadi.

Ugadi marks the beginning of the New Year, according to the Luni-Solar calendar. The festival is celebrated by people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Also known as Yugadi, this is also a harvest festival and hence has both cultural as well as religious importance. Ugadi is celebrated on the same day as Gudi Padwa which is the Marathi New Year.

Ugadi Significance

Luni-Solar calendar takes into consideration the position of the Moon and the Sun and eventually divides the year into month and days. The counterpart of the Luni-Solar calendar is the Solar calendar which takes into account only the position of the Sun and divides the year into months and days.

This also explains why the Hindu New Year is celebrated twice in the year with different names and at two different times of the year. Based on the Solar calendar, the Hindu New Year is known as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vaisakhi in Punjab, Pana Sankranti in Orissa and Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

The day of Ugadi also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri which is a nine-day celebration. During these nine days, people worship the nine forms of Maa Durga.

Ugadi 2025 Date and Time

This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 30, 2025. The Pratipada Tithi will begin at 04:27 PM on March 29, 2025 and will end at 12:49 PM on March 30, 2025.

Ugadi Celebrations

Ugadi is a festival that is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour. Family and friends come together on this day and it is a day of celebration. People wear new clothes to bring in the New Year. Also, a special dish named 'Ugadi Pachadi' is made on this day. It is made using raw mango, neem, jaggery, tamarind with chilly and salt in it.

