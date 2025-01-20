Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra's fitness: Actor swears by this one exercise to get toned physique

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra's fitness regime.

The grand finale of the most popular reality show on the small screen 'Bigg Boss 18' ended and Karan Veer Mehra was declared the winner of this season. Karan Veer Mehra is currently making a lot of headlines for his victory. The actor's journey in Bigg Boss was amazing. The thing that attracted the most attention of people during this season was his workout routine. No matter how many fights took place in the Bigg Boss house, Karan never skipped his workout routine.

He also got the tag in this house that he has come here only to work out. Karan used to do stationary bike workouts i.e. indoor cycling the most in cardio exercise. So, let us tell you today how different is indoor cycling from normal cycling. Which body parts does it tone and what are the benefits of doing it to the body?

How different is indoor cycling from normal cycling?

Stationary bike workouts are also known as indoor cycling. Stationary bikes are a popular form of cardio that burns calories quickly. Indoor cycling is not much different from normal cycling except that it is stationary in one place. The advantage of indoor cycling is that you can improve your fitness without going outside. Stationary bikes also have moving handlebars that work both arms and legs, giving you a full-body workout. It is also a good exercise for increasing bone density and leg strength.

Which body part gets toned by indoor cycling?

Indoor cycling improves lower body posture. It tones the glutes, quads, and hamstrings and improves core muscle stability. To improve upper body strength, you can increase the resistance level or use a cycle with handles which will strengthen the core muscles of the upper body

Benefits of indoor cycling:

Indoor cycling improves blood circulation by increasing heart rate, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease.

If you have joint pain, indoor cycling is extremely beneficial. There is no pressure on the joints, so even osteoarthritis patients can do this workout. A study published in the journal Clinical Rehabilitation also found that indoor cycling also reduced pain in people suffering from knee pain.

Indoor cycling is the best option for lower body workout, it helps in activating glutes and legs, which helps in toning the muscles.

ALSO READ: Follow Madhuri Dixit's skincare routine to achieve healthy, glowing skin in your 50s