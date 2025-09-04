What is the best sleeping position for heart patients? Research has the answer Did you know your sleeping position can affect your heart health? Experts explain which side is safest for heart patients and which positions to avoid.

New Delhi:

A good night's sleep is crucial for a healthy life! It is widely known that sleep plays a vital role in heart health. It helps reduce inflammation, balance hormones, and rejuvenate the body.

But did you know your sleeping position can either support or strain your cardiovascular system? In fact, not many people know about the right sleeping position for heart patients. New evidence reveals which positions are safest for heart patients and why.

Also read: THIS common heart attack drug linked to higher death risk in some women, finds study

Left-side sleeping: good for reflux, tricky for the heart

Sleeping on the left side may help ease acid reflux. Acid reflux issue is common in patients with heart conditions linked to gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD. According to the authors of the study published in the National Library of Medicine in 2018, the position may slightly shift the heart location, causing subtle changes in the ECG that could pose difficulties for some patients with heart conditions.

Sleeping on the right side: the safest choice for a heart patient

Research has shown that the right side is usually safest for those with heart conditions and for anyone having an ICD implanted. This position maintains cardiac stability, resulting in minimal ECG disturbance and improved comfort.

On your back (supine): a no-go for sleep apnea

Sleeping on your back may worsen sleep apnea by blocking airways and reducing oxygen intake, raising cardiovascular risk in vulnerable patients.

Stomach sleeping: Awkward and maybe dangerous

Lying flat on one's stomach is not recommended for patients with a heart condition since it may make breathing difficult, stress the spine, and obstruct healthy sleep-to-indirectly compromise heart health.

Broader sleep considerations from the American Heart Association

The AHA emphasises that sleep quality and not duration alone is a defining pillar of cardiovascular health. Poor sleep is associated with high blood pressure, arrhythmias, metabolism, and inflammation.

Overall, lying on the right side looks to be the safest for heart patients, offering maximal support with minimal strain. Conversely, lying on the left side will relieve persons with reflux, but shifting of cardiac location may occur. Back and stomach sleeping will place people with apnea or spine stress in jeopardy.

Also read: Ageing Heart vs Healthy Heart: Expert explains about normal changes and shares preventive measures

Always discuss your stages of heart health and sleep concerns with your physician; sleep habits are deeply personal, and guidance should be tailored.