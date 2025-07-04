Ageing Heart vs Healthy Heart: Expert explains about normal changes and shares preventive measures Keep your heart healthy as you age! Expert reveals normal ageing changes and shares tips to prevent heart disease. Learn how to maintain a healthy heart!

New Delhi:

Ageing, with all its beauty, brings alterations in the body; the heart is no exception. Ageing naturally affects the cardiovascular system due to structural and functional changes. One has to understand what changes are part of the normal ageing process and which are the warning signs that need to be seriously noted. A preventive lifestyle, if followed, can also do wonders for your general health and well-being, along with the cardiovascular system.

What happens to the heart when it ages?

According to Dr Sameer Bhati, Public Health Expert, arteries tend to stiffen with age, increasing systolic blood pressure. The heart may work harder to pump blood, leading to mild left ventricular hypertrophy in some cases. Normal ageing can reduce maximum heart rate and cardiac output during exertion. Heart valves may thicken or calcify, sometimes causing mild murmurs, which are not always clinically significant. Electrical system changes can lead to a slightly slower heart rate or benign arrhythmias like premature beats. Normal ageing changes should not cause chest pain, shortness of breath at rest, or swelling – these warrant medical evaluation.

Normal vs concerning signs

For an old person, heart complaints may justifiably include occasional fatigue and shortness of breath upon exertion. This is a must-have list for anyone who has any sort of tiredness in the mornings or during the day or any other cardiac complaints. Opposite swelling of the legs might hint at a serious cardiac anomaly. Some other complaints include irregular palpitations, irregular heartbeat, chest tightness, or pain – adding further to the suspicion of arrhythmias, heart failure, or coronary artery disease.

Lifestyle and preventive care opportunities

Diet, exercise, and smoking are lifestyle factors that influence how the heart ages and the building of good habits to slow down the degenerative process. Regular checkups for blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose levels make for a handy early detection method for any abnormalities. In early stages, one can distinguish what is really normal ageing and those pathologic states that must be treated, like heart failure, coronary artery disease, or arrhythmias.

Conclusion

Cardiovascular conditions are not necessarily age-related; equally, many are preventable. Age cannot always be blamed for your illnesses. By distinguishing between changes that may be viewed as natural and signs of pathological conditions, a person can take preventive steps towards cardiovascular illness. A healthy heart is not always a gift of good genetics but a result of good lifestyle, preventive care and informed decisions.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Covishield makers Serum Institute of India responds to heart attack concerns, says 'vaccines are safe'