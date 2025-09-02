THIS common heart attack drug linked to higher death risk in some women, finds study A recent study revealed that women who were treated with beta blockers had three times higher risk of death, heart attack or hospitalisation for heart failure compared to women who did not take the drug. Read on to know more.

A new study found that beta blockers, which have been used as a standard treatment option for heart attack may not be beneficial for heart attack patients. It can also increase the risk of death in some women. The study was presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and published in The New England Journal of Medicine and in the European Heart Journal.

The study revealed that women who were treated with beta blockers had three times higher risk of death, heart attack or hospitalisation for heart failure compared to women who did not take the drug.

How beta blockers work in treating heart attack patients?

Beta blockers are drugs that are usually given to patients for a range of heart conditions and this includes heart attacks. These medications help to slow down your heart rate, reduce the force of muscle contractions in the heart and also lower your blood pressure levels. All of these help to reduce the heart’s workload and oxygen demand, which can help prevent subsequent heart attacks and improve the functioning of the heart.

Expert insights on why the findings may change treatment guidelines

Valentin Fuster, President of Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital and senior investigator said, “The study will reshape all international clinical guidelines.”

Borja Ibáñez, Scientific Director at Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) in Spain and principal investigator said, “Currently, more than 80 per cent of patients with uncomplicated myocardial infarction are discharged on beta blockers. The findings represent one of the most significant advances in heart attack treatment in decades.”

Study details: Patient groups, key results and more

For the study, the researchers enrolled 8,505 patients across 109 hospitals in Spain and Italy. These participants were randomly assigned to receive or not receive beta blockers after their hospital discharge. These patients received standard care and were followed for four years.

The results found no significant difference between the two groups in rates of death, recurrent heart attack or hospitalisation for heart failure. A subgroup analysis revealed that women who were treated with beta blockers had more adverse events.

Results of the study found that women who were treated with beta-blockers had a 2.7 per cent higher risk of death when compared to those not treated with beta-blockers during the years of follow-up.

