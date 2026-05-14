6 small lifestyle changes that can help you feel calmer and happier

New Delhi:

Given how our current times are obsessed with deadlines, notifications, and productivity, it can indeed prove quite challenging to find some sort of balance. In today’s world, it is fairly normal to feel tired, exhausted, and drained right from the very beginning of the day itself.

According to Sudhanshu ji Maharaj, Founder of Vishwa Jagriti Mission, the solution may not always lie in making drastic lifestyle changes. Instead, small, mindful habits added consistently into daily life can slowly improve emotional well-being and mental peace. “We all are hustling; the pressure to complete tasks within deadlines, and the desire to accomplish something spectacular overwhelm us,” he says. “This whirlwind leaves us with the busiest schedules and minimal time for ourselves and our loved ones.”

Start your day with breathing instead of notifications

Sudhanshu ji Maharaj says one of the biggest lifestyle shifts today is how people begin and end their day with their phones.

“From the moment we start our day to the end, doomscrolling and checking notifications has become a new habit,” he explains.

Instead of immediately reaching for the phone in the morning, he suggests beginning the day with slow breathing exercises.

“Breathing with awareness calms the mind, reduces stress, and fills the body with fresh energy,” he says. “Make it the first thing you do every morning, and you will notice the whole day feels different.”

Meditation gives the mind the rest it needs

According to Sudhanshu ji Maharaj, people often focus heavily on physical health while neglecting mental well-being.

“Meditation is one of the simplest and effective ways to give your brain the rest it needs,” he says.

He recommends beginning with just five minutes of silence daily. Sitting quietly with closed eyes and focusing on breathing may help calm emotions and relax the mind gradually.

The spiritual leader believes that regular meditation can help people slow down mentally in a world that constantly demands attention and speed.

Yoga helps release stress stored in the body

Stress, he says, does not remain limited to the mind alone. It often shows up physically through body stiffness, tight shoulders and fatigue.

“When we are busy, we often hold stress in our bodies. Our shoulders get tight and our backs hurt,” Sudhanshu ji Maharaj explains.

He describes yoga as more than just exercise.

“It is a way to move your body while breathing deeply,” he says, adding that even ten minutes of simple stretches in the morning can help release physical tension and make people feel more grounded.

Mindful eating can change your relationship with food

The spiritual leader also believes modern lifestyles have disconnected people from mindful eating habits.

“Food is medicine. However, we have neglected to taste it,” he says.

He points out that many people eat while scrolling through phones, watching screens or rushing through work.

“Try eating one meal a day in total silence. Chew slowly. Savour each bite,” he advises.

According to him, a simple home-cooked meal eaten mindfully can feel far more nourishing than expensive meals consumed in stress and distraction.

Personal time should not feel optional

Sudhanshu ji Maharaj says people carefully schedule work meetings but rarely reserve time for themselves.

“Think of your personal time as a crucial meeting that you are unable to postpone,” he says.

Whether it is reading, gardening, listening to music or simply spending quiet time alone, he believes hobbies help emotionally recharge people and remind them that life exists beyond work pressure.

End your day with gratitude

Before sleeping, Sudhanshu ji Maharaj recommends reflecting on positive moments from the day.

“The act of gratitude can have a transforming effect on your life,” he says.

According to him, even appreciating small comforts like a peaceful moment or a warm meal can shift emotional energy away from stress and negativity.

“Gratitude shifts your entire energy. It closes the day with softness, not stress,” he explains.

Balance is not perfection

Sudhanshu ji Maharaj believes a balanced life does not mean living perfectly every day.

“A balanced life is not always perfect, but it is all about living life to the fullest while continuing to complete our chores,” he says.

In a time where burnout and emotional exhaustion are becoming increasingly common, his message is simple: slowing down, even briefly, may sometimes become the healthiest thing a person can do.

Also read: Feeling emotionally numb lately? Here’s what a psychotherapist wants you to know