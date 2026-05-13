Feeling emotionally numb lately? Here’s what a psychotherapist wants you to know

New Delhi:

Somewhere between burnout culture, emotional exhaustion and the pressure to constantly perform, many people are no longer openly breaking down. Instead, they are quietly switching off emotionally. Across social media, “detachment” has increasingly become associated with protecting peace, staying unbothered and emotionally distancing oneself from stress, relationships and expectations. But mental health experts say there is a very important difference between healthy emotional boundaries and completely shutting down emotionally.

According to Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director of Gateway of Healing, detachment can either become a healthy coping tool or a silent emotional warning sign, depending on how and why it happens.

When detachment can actually help

Dr. Chandni Tugnait explains that after prolonged stress, emotional overwhelm or toxic environments, temporarily stepping back may genuinely help people recover mentally.

Creating emotional distance from:

A toxic workplace

Draining relationships

Constant pressure

Overwhelming situations

may allow people to breathe, think clearly and emotionally reset.

The psychotherapist says intentional detachment can sometimes become an overlooked form of self-protection and emotional regulation.

When emotional distance turns into emotional shutdown

According to Dr Tugnait, problems begin when detachment stops being temporary and slowly becomes a permanent emotional state.

The expert explains that some people eventually stop caring about:

Relationships

Outcomes

Personal goals

Emotional connections

Their own well-being

At that point, detachment may no longer reflect peace or healing, but emotional withdrawal.

The psychotherapist warns that emotional numbness can sometimes resemble symptoms associated with depression, burnout and emotional exhaustion.

Social media may be romanticising emotional unavailability

Dr Chandni Tugnait also points out that social media has increasingly turned emotional indifference into an aesthetic. The idea of being “unbothered” is often portrayed online as strength, emotional control or maturity. However, the expert says performative detachment for validation is still a form of emotional dependence, only in a different form.

“True detachment doesn’t need an audience,” the psychotherapist explains.

Healthy detachment and disengagement are not the same thing

According to Dr Tugnait, healthy detachment means remaining emotionally present while letting go of the need to control every outcome. Disengagement, meanwhile, involves mentally and emotionally withdrawing completely from situations, relationships and experiences.

The expert says one builds resilience, while the other may slowly weaken emotional well-being over time.

Why the conversation is resonating online

The topic appears to be striking a chord because many people today relate to emotional exhaustion, burnout culture and constant overstimulation. In an age where people are expected to remain productive, emotionally available and socially active all the time, emotional withdrawal can sometimes feel easier than vulnerability.

But mental health professionals say the goal should never be to “feel nothing”. Instead, emotional balance comes from learning how to feel emotions without becoming consumed by them.

Also read: Can spirituality really improve mental health? Expert explains the connection