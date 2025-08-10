No gym? Try this 15-minute full-body workout you can do at home on a Sunday

Not all fitness workouts require heavy weights, expensive equipment, or time-consuming trips to the gym. A thoughtfully created 15-minute session can burn calories, increase strength, and enhance flexibility. All in the comfort of one's own home. If you prefer something shorter, try these HIIT exercises you can do in just 7 minutes at home.
Ideal for a lazy Sunday or hectic day, these brief sessions are quick to schedule without sacrificing results. Whether you need to kick-start your week, get back on track for missing workouts, or just get moving, this brief but great routine can be your new BFF.
All it takes is a bit of space, comfortable gear, and a minute or two of effort to sweat.
Why a 15-minute workout can be just as effective as the gym
A 15-minute workout can be incredibly effective because it relies on intensity rather than time. By using strength, cardiovascular, and mobility exercises in a circuit format, you maintain your heart rate up while activating multiple muscle groups.
Based on studies, short and intense workouts have been found to build cardiovascular strength, increase metabolism, and even improve mood, all in the same way longer gym workouts do.
Warm-up moves to get your body ready
Do a 3-minute warm-up before you start on the exercise routine to prevent injury and get your muscles ready. Try:
- Jumping jacks – 30 seconds
- Arm circles – 30 seconds forward, 30 seconds backwards
- High knees – 1 minute
- Squats with body weight – 30 seconds
Full-body exercises you can do without equipment
These exercises target your major muscle groups and keep your heart rate high:
- Push-ups – 10-12 reps (or knee push-ups for beginners)
- Squats – 15 reps
- Plank – Hold for 30 seconds
- Reverse lunges – 10 reps per leg
- Glute bridges – 15 reps
Repeat the circuit twice for a total of about 8 minutes.
Quick cardio bursts to raise your heart rate
Following strength training, include a 2-minute cardio burst to burn off extra calories:
- Burpees – 30 seconds
- Mountain climbers – 30 seconds
- Skater jumps – 30 seconds
- Jump squats – 30 seconds
Cool-down stretches for better recovery
Spend your remaining 2 minutes stretching to maximise flexibility and reduce soreness:
- Forward fold – 30 seconds
- Quad stretch – 30 seconds per leg
- Child's pose – 30 seconds
- Cat-cow stretch – 30 seconds
Tips to make the most of your Sunday workout
- Practice form over speed to avoid injury.
- Take brief rest breaks—15-30 seconds or so between exercises.
- Listen to energetic music to stay motivated.
- Monitor your progress weekly to ensure you remain consistent.
Pair your workout with these energising breakfast recipes to fuel your fitness routine.
Benefits of home workouts for busy people
Home exercise is convenient, at zero cost, and avoids the travel obstacle. It also allows you to exercise at your own pace in a home environment. Busy individuals can make use of these rapid exercises to keep regular exercise, enhance mood, and increase energy levels without interfering with a packed schedule.
These simple ways can change the way you look at a workout. So, make the best of your Sunday!
If you’re starting fresh, learn about common workout mistakes beginners should avoid.