Want to stay fit without going to the gym? Practice these HIIT exercises for 7 minutes daily at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Practice these HIIT exercises for 7 minutes daily.

If you have excess fat in your body or cellulite is visible on your skin, then this is the right time to start exercising. If you have never exercised or you don't want to go to the gym, then start with an easy exercise routine just to keep yourself fit and healthy. It will be better if you exercise even for 7 minutes a day, but keep in mind that if you have started an exercise routine, then do it continuously. Do not leave it in between.

Today we are going to tell you a HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) exercise routine which will be completed in just 7 minutes. For this, some easy exercises have been prescribed which have to be done for 1-1 minute. So let's know what that routine is.

Benefits of 7 minutes of HIIT exercise

The trick behind the 7-minute HIIT exercise is to exercise in such a way that you are working your different major muscle groups (upper body, core and lower body). All the exercises we are mentioning here can be done in the comfort of your home.

This allows your major muscle groups to rest while you work on the next muscle group. This makes the workout super-efficient, and super-effective as it improves your overall health and reduces body fat.

Jumping Jack

The exercise targets the whole body and requires you to move quickly. Jumping jacks are an intense physical exercise and mainly involve vigorous jumping. It can be done in many variations. The name of this exercise is derived from a children's toy 'jumping jack'. This simple exercise improves mobility in your shoulders, hips and thoracic spine. For this, you have to jump your legs together first apart and then back together.

Push-Ups

The exercise targets your shoulders, triceps, chest and abs. To perform the exercise, start in a high plank, wrists under shoulders and your core engaged. Keeping your legs, hips and back in a straight line, lower your chest to the floor. Press into the palms and push back up.

Plank

This exercise is for your abs, back, hips, legs and hands and it can be called a complete workout. Initially, try to hold it for 15 seconds, but gradually increase the duration of holding it. It has to be held for 1 minute, which will tighten the body and at the same time, the looseness in your body will also go away with this exercise.

Squats

The exercise targets your hamstrings, glutes and quads. To perform this exercise, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep hips stacked over knees, knees over ankles. Hinge at hips and then send hips back. Bend your knees to lower your body. Lower to 90 degrees while keeping the chest lifted. Rise and repeat.

Step-Up

The exercise targets your quads, hamstrings, glutes and abs. To perform the exercise, stand facing a chair or stool and lift the left leg onto the seat. Press into the heel of your right foot to lift your body onto the small table, balancing on the left leg. Slowly lower back down to the floor. Switch legs and repeat.

Wall-Sir Workout

The exercise targets your quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Stand with your back to a wall. As you slide down the wall, lower your body until the hips, knees, and ankles are at a 90-degree angle. Make sure your core is engaged and your lower back is pressed against the wall.

Crunch

This exercise targets your abs. To perform the exercise, lie on the floor with your knees bent and hands at your feet. Press the lower back into the floor. Engage your core to lift your shoulder blades slightly off the floor. Then return to the starting position and repeat.

ALSO READ: 5 stress-relieving yoga asanas for women working 6 days a week