Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Independence Day 2020: Images, Quotes, Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

Happy Independence Day 2020: 15th August 2020 will mark 74 years of our independence. Our heads will be held high and eyes will be filled with pride after acknowledging the lives sacrificed during the course of the freedom movement. After facing the difficulties and hardships of the colonial rule, India broke the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed, and political negotiations. In 1947, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India and said, "At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." The day is dedicated to our valiant freedom fighters who didn't hesitate for once to sacrifice their lives so that their future generations can embark on a journey of individual growth and a free nation. As everyone celebrates the 74th Independence Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic here are a couple of messages and pictures which you can use to wish your friends, family, and colleagues.

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Indian National Flag

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2020 MESSAGES:

Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country! Happy Independence Day!

On this Independence Day, take a minute or two to thank for such a precious gift. Take time to cherish your life and your motherland. Not forgetting the sacrifice made by our heroes who have made this day a reality. Happy Independence Day 2020.

So many people might have forgotten the sacrifices, but we never will, the colorful flag of our country furls so high. Happy Independence Day!

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

May you live an independent life forever. Wish you all a very happy Independence Day

Without freedom, we had no name, no vision, no identity and no nation. Our freedom fighters fought for our rights and gave us our identities. Let’s thank them today as India completes 74 years of being a free nation. Jai Hind!

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit!

On this day let’s salute the martyrs for their sacrifices and thanks them for giving us a bright today. Happy Independence Day

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day, never forgetting their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day!

So many people might have forgotten the sacrifices, but we never will, the colorful flag of our country furls so high. Happy Independence Day!

INDEPENDENCE DAY 2020 IMAGES:

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Independence Day 2020 Images

ALSO READ: 74th Independence Day: History, Significance, Importance, Why it is celebrated on August 15th

ALSO READ: 5 viral posts on Independence Day that touched our heart

ALSO READ: Inspired reading in the lead-up to Independence Day 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage