Baba Ramdev announces first official memoir on International Yoga Day 2019

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Friday, yoga guru Baba Ramdev announced his first official autobiography, titled "My Life, My Mission". It will release in August, the publisher Penguin said. Sharing the news on Twitter, Ramdev said that although a lot has been written on him by other people, he will now share his life's story in his words. The volume, co-authored by senior journalist Uday Mahurkar, is touted as an one of a kind personal narrative of the life and times of the globally renowned yoga teacher.

"This autobiographical account uncovers the trials, tribulations and triumphs of his life and provides insights into his childhood, his passion for yoga and good health, his friends and foes and the Swadeshi campaign he spearheaded," the leading publishing house said in a Friday statement.

A lot has been written about me by other people. Now I will share with you the story of my life in my own words. Don't forget to pre-order today: https://t.co/RuM7pTKt84#MyLifeMyMission #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/OVICZ1rTM5 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 21, 2019

The upcoming book will also show the journey of Ramdev's venture, Patanjali Group of Institutions and how it became a multi-billion corporation and is considered one of the fastest growing companies in Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) in India with a turnover of about Rs 12,000 crore.

"I hope readers, fans and followers from across the world will read it and be a part of my journey," the 53-year-old Ramdev said about the gripping 'tell-all'.

Ramdev's first autobiography, that spells his journey from a small village in Haryana to the international stage, is available for pre-order on e-commerce sites.

We look forward to publish @yogrishiramdev 's autobiography, #MyLifeMyMission co-authored by senior journalist @UdayMahurkar. A book that shows how determination, passion & tenacity can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary, #PreOrder your copy now https://t.co/WEIjrAdzug https://t.co/P0fIEOIgcX — Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) June 21, 2019

