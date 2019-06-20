Yoga Day 2019 Exclusive: Swami Ramdev talks about Yoga poses for backache, diabetes and stomach-related problems

Swami Ramdev talks about the importance of Yoga and why we must practice it. He says that everyone wants to achieve peace, happiness, strong mind and body. Yoga is a medium to achieve all of them. He also conveys that Prime Minister Narender Modi has been sharing Yoga videos on Twitter to create awareness among people. Baba Ramdev also suggests the different types of Yoga asana that one must practice staying fit and healthy.

To get rid of backache, one must do backward bending pose, Vajrasana, Mandukasana. It helps to make the back strong as well as flexible. He even tells that those who are suffering with diabetes and stomach-related problems must do deep breathing, Pranayama. Also, one must do stretching to maintain structural balance. Practicing Tadasana helps to maintain the balance of the body.

Baba Ramdev also tried these Yoga poses and told the benefits of each Yoga asana. He said that Surya Namaskar helps to stay fit and healthy. Watch video to know more