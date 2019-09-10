Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Health
  5. 9 Beautiful Tweets On 'World Suicide Prevention Day' To Give You Hope In This Tough World!

9 Beautiful Tweets On 'World Suicide Prevention Day' To Give You Hope In This Tough World!

Here are 9 beautiful tweets on 'World Suicide Prevention Day' that will give you a ray of hope in this ruthless world!

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2019 18:11 IST
Beautiful Tweets On 'World Suicide Prevention Day' To Give

Beautiful Tweets On 'World Suicide Prevention Day' To Give You Hope In This Tough World!

According to WHO, close to 8,00,000 people commit suicide each year. This data is very alarming as in the present scenario, depression is spreading like a wild-fire. It's consuming everything in its way and won't stop till we make conscious efforts to help ourselves as well as people around us.

Depression, as we know it, is a very sad place to be in. It kills your mental peace, makes you feel lonely in a crowded place, not to forget the endless tears-filled sleepless nights that follow after a long battle with anxiety.

As many lives that depression has consumed over the years, this great initiative by WHO on suicide prevention has turned twitter into heaven of hope.

Here's sharing beautiful tweets that will give hope to all of you, in this world full of heartbreaks and loneliness! 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMicroplastics are harming drinking our water: Study Next Story  