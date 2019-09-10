9 Beautiful Tweets On 'World Suicide Prevention Day' To Give You Hope In This Tough World!

Beautiful Tweets On 'World Suicide Prevention Day' To Give You Hope In This Tough World!

According to WHO, close to 8,00,000 people commit suicide each year. This data is very alarming as in the present scenario, depression is spreading like a wild-fire. It's consuming everything in its way and won't stop till we make conscious efforts to help ourselves as well as people around us.

Depression, as we know it, is a very sad place to be in. It kills your mental peace, makes you feel lonely in a crowded place, not to forget the endless tears-filled sleepless nights that follow after a long battle with anxiety.

As many lives that depression has consumed over the years, this great initiative by WHO on suicide prevention has turned twitter into heaven of hope.

Here's sharing beautiful tweets that will give hope to all of you, in this world full of heartbreaks and loneliness!

This excerpt from @matthaig1 ‘Reasons to Stay Alive’ is the most sincere thing I can think of sharing to mark #WorldSuicidePreventionDay pic.twitter.com/104mIWeTMH — Louise Hickey 🌙 (@loohicks) September 10, 2019

Today is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay, as a survivor I wanted to share the one quote that's always helped me.

"You don't want to die, you just want to kill how you're feeling right now."

You are valid, you are loved and help is out there. Be stubborn. Stick around. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) September 10, 2019

Age 19, I went to three drugstores and bought every sleeping pill.

Minutes from death, I begged them to let me die as they pumped my stomach.

After four months of court ordered therapy, I felt happiness for the first time in years.

I'm glad I'm alive.#WorldSuicidePreventionDay — Kimtopher (@kimtopher22) September 10, 2019

I struggled with suicidal thoughts for months after heart surgery.



It was the scariest thing I've ever been through.



I felt alone and completely disconnected from the world.



Today is #WorldSuicidePreventionDay



You never know a person's story.



Offer support, not judgment. — Jordan Brown - Connecting with advocates/creators (@JPBrown5) September 10, 2019

in april 2019, i almost attempted twice. i would go days without eating and i didn't care. i truly felt dead inside. i truly felt like i had no future ahead of me.



fast forward 5 months later, i'm learning that life gets better.



don't give up.#WorldSuicidePreventionDay — maria✨ (@virgosunshines) September 10, 2019

#WorldSuicidePreventionDay is a day very close to my heart. just over two years ago, i made the horrific decision to end my life. i was airlifted to hospital and left unable to walk for two months - but i survived, and everyday i am grateful. hold on, pain ends❤️ pic.twitter.com/RT0nEC2sNp — Hollie ღ (@holliesusanna) September 10, 2019

Never think the world will be better without you in it... Remembering my husband Paul on #WorldSuicidePreventionDay #40seconds pic.twitter.com/gAZ48S6ORQ — Sara Livadeas (@saralivadeas) September 10, 2019

It is said an Eastern monarch once charged his wise men to invent him a sentence, to be ever in view, and which should be true and appropriate in all times and situations. They presented him the words: "And this, too, shall pass away."

Wisest saying of all time. — Gary Morris (@CoachGary65) September 10, 2019