Weight loss to hair growth, 5 hidden benefits of Curry leaves that will leave you amazed

5 health benefits of curry leaves

You must have tasted curry leaves or kadi patta in your daily regular food, but did you know that apart from aroma and taste, they also serve many health purposes? So, next time you get that aromatic kick while eating your Kadi pakoda, remember it also serves a lot of benefits. Curry leaves are rich in Vitamin A, B, C, B2 and are also known to be a very good source of iron and calcium. While Curry leaves are used as a part of folklore medicine to treat calcium deficiency, they are also various uses in the weight loss process.

So, what other benefits do curry leaves offer? We will tell you

Weight loss

Curry leaves have Carbazole alkaloids that help in cholesterol regulation while working against weight loss. So, if you are looking to lose those extra kilos increase the consumption of Curry leaves. You can chew dried curry leaves or add it to your daily meals or have it with your salad whatever suits you.

Good for diabetics

Curry leaves consumption helps lowering blood glucose levels. Curry leaves have minerals like copper, iron, zinc that give protection from insulin-producing cells of the pancreas and prevent damage caused by free radicals

Good for eyes

Curry leaves are loaded with Vitamin A which is good for our eyes. Consumption of curry leaves also protects from the early onset of cataracts.

Hair Benefits

Consumption of curry leaves can do wonder for your hair. While curry leaves stimulate hair growth it also prevents hair loss and premature greying of hair. Curry leaves extract also helps to deal with dandruff and flaky scalp.

Stress reduction

Curry leaves’ scent can help reduce your stress levels. Many studies suggest inhaling linacool helps in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.