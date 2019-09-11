Watching horror movies could make you lose weight, says study

Watching Horror Movies Could Make You Lose Weight, Says a Study!

Every movie buffs' dream just came true! You could sit in your bed with an extra loaded popcorn tub all while watching your favourite horror movie and still not gain any weight. In fact, you may lose some kilos, all while sitting in front of that screen.

You ask how.

According to a study conducted by the University of Westminster, watching an eerie movie could help burn calories and you could shed some extra kilos in the process. A scary movie, with a running time of approximately 90 minutes could equal the calorie burn achieved after a 30-minute walking session. Quite a good enough reason to dump that treadmill for a whole new collection of movies or a new Netflix subscription maybe?

Annabelle

The study conducted on 10 people, highlighted the stress (induced during a horror movie) to be the main cause of the weight loss. Researchers found that while watching a horror movie, the heart rate, oxygen intake and carbon dioxide output of the subjects increased. This, in turn, resulted in suppressed hunger and increased metabolic rates.

Not to forget, the scarier the movie, the higher the adrenaline rush and hence higher the weight loss! The final result?

A hot toned body!

So why work out when you can scream away that weight? We have a list of the best horror movies of all time for you.

The Exorcist (1973)

Scream (1996)

The Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

The Conjuring (2013)

Ring (1998)

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The Shining (1980)

Have a happy workout session!