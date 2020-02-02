Latest Coronavirus news: symptoms, risk, everything you must know

Latest Coronavirus news: What can you do to protect yourself from Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak in the city of Wuhan in China has created a health emergency across the world. With the rising death, toll countries have advised their citizens not to travel to China and are taking every step to bring back their citizens back to their country. India too is carrying out special operations to bring back Indians in China. In China alone, Coronavirus has caused the death of 304 people already while infecting over 14 thousand individuals, The virus has already infiltrated the Indian borders and a confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Kerala. The death toll is rising daily and with no vaccination and lack of research on the virus makes this situation more critical. So what exactly is Coronavirus and how can you identify this deadly virus.

What is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus or 2019-nCoV is part of a virus family named for the effect created by spike proteins on their shells. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a total of seven types of Coronaviruses that can infect humans. Coronavirus initially spread to humans from animals but now, reportedly the virus 2019-nCoV can be transmitted between people. Coronavirus was thought to have first originated at a wholesale seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It was first reported in late December. Coronavirus spreads like most of the cold-causing viruses. The virus can spread through coughing, sneezing or touching an infected area. While everyone is prone to get infected by this virus, young children are at the maximum danger of this virus.

Common Symptoms of Coronavirus

Coronavirus symptoms are almost similar to any other upper respiratory infections that include runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever so it becomes a bit difficult to identify the virus. You should immediately get a lab test done to identify if its a regular case of cough and cold or you are infected by a coronavirus.

Preventions from Coronavirus

There is no vaccination for coronavirus as yet, so, prevention is the only way that can save you from the virus. The World Health Organisation has issued an advisory, informing people about the ways they could save themselves from getting infected by a coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Since the virus has originated from animals, WHO has asked people to avoid contact with unprotected animals. Meat consumers have been advised to only consume thoroughly cooked meats items to save themselves from Coronavirus. While traveling people should be more careful about the precautions and avoid going to places inflicted by the virus.