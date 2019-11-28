Kalonji (Nigella seeds) can get you the flat tummy you always dreamt of. Read on

Indian kitchens are known for their spices. While no Indian dish is complete without some kind of spice, most benefits of Indian spices are unknown. One such very common spice that is found in almost every Indian kitchen is Kalonji or Nigella seeds. While most of you would've tasted Kalonji in naans, papads, curries, dal, stir-fried vegetables, and even savouries such as samosa, papdis and kachori; not many people know that these tiny black seeds come with a whole lot of health benefits and goodness.

Kalonji is extremely helpful in improving memory, heart health and concentration, regulating blood sugar levels, diabetes; reducing bad cholesterol levels, keeping hypertension in check etc. It is also a natural painkiller for joint pains and headaches. Though the most important function is that it is a great fat-cutter too and can help you in losing those extra kilos.

So, if you've been looking to shed that etxra weight, read on to find how you can get rid of that extra weight

1. Add kalonji to your food.

Kalonji naan

The easiest way to include kalonji in your diet is add it to your everyday food. You can use it in your tadka or add it to grilled vegetables, salads or chutneys or even your chapatis. It is a great and safe way to lose weight while basking on the health benefits of kalonji.

2. Have kalonji with water, lemon and honey.

Honey, lemon and water

Okay people, there are 2 ways of doing this, so choose whatever suits you the best.

Way 1: Add lime juice to a glass of warm water along with a few (3-4) kalonji seeds and add a spoonfull of honey to it and gulp it down your throat. This will help cut down the fat and help you lose weight.

Way 2: Add lemon juice to a glass of lukewarm water and drink it leaving a little for the end. Now gulp a few kalonji seeds with the remaining water and treat yourself with a spoonful of honey in the end. You'll be good to go!

3. Kalonji with lemon

Lemons

Take some kalonji seeds in a bowl and soak them in lemon juice. Keep them out in the sun till the seeds soak the juice and let them dry out. You can consume a few seeds everyday.

Disclaimer: Discuss with your physician once as to the amount of kalonji seeds you can have. Don't have too much at once as can induce excess heat in the body. Pregnant women must strictly administer it under supervision.

Related Video