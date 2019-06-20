Exclusive Yoga Day 2019 Special: Swami Ramdev on importance of practicing Vakrasana

Ahead of International Yoga Day, India TV brings to you an exclusive interview of Swami Ramdev. In conversation with India TV anchor Sushant Sinha, Swami Ramdev will not only tell the benefits of embracing yoga in daily life but also give you some tips and teach you how to ace yoga asanas. Listed below are the importance and benefits of Vakrasana.

What is the Importance of Vakrasana

Vakrasana yoga pose helps to tone the nerves around the spinal cord and to strengthen abdomen. It helps to stimulate the internal organs. In order to lose belly fat and lose weight, one must perform Vakrasana. It helps to keep diabetics in control and stay fit.

What are the benefits of doing Vakrasana

Vakrasana helps to stimulate pancreas. It is beneficial for those who are suffering with diabetes. Practicing Vakrasana helps to reduce belly fat. Not just this, doing it helps to reduce the stiffness of the spine. Vakrasana helps to increase the elasticity of the spine and make it flexible. Daily practice of Vakrasana helps to strengthen back muscles and reduces backache. Those who are suffering with constipation and weak liver, must practice Vakrasana. Vakrasana also helps to tone the spinal nerves.

