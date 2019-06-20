Image Source : INDIA TV YOGA with Baba Ramdev on India TV

Preparations of fifth International Yoga Day 2019 is in full swing. Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground is all decked up and security has been beefed up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performing yoga on June 21 with several other dignitaries and over thousands of participants. Yoga is not new for us. This ancient practice is best known to keep the body fit and align mind and soul. Yoga is undoubtedly the best and most convenient way to keep diseases at bay. Since its inception by PM Modi in 2014 at the UN, Yoga Day is celebrated annually in a grand manner. This years' Yoga Day theme is "Yoga for Climate Action".

Ahead of International Yoga Day, India TV brings to you an exclusive interview of Swami Ramdev. In conversation with India TV anchor Sushant Sinha, Swami Ramdev will not only tell the benefits of embracing yoga in daily life but also give you some tips and teach you how to ace yoga asanas.