YOGA with Baba Ramdev on India TV

Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
Swami Ramdev talks about the benefits of embracing yoga in daily life but also give you some tips and teach you how to ace yoga asanas.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 19:36 IST
Preparations of fifth International Yoga Day 2019 is in full swing. Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground is all decked up and security has been beefed up as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performing yoga on June 21 with several other dignitaries and over thousands of participants. Yoga is not new for us. This ancient practice is best known to keep the body fit and align mind and soul. Yoga is undoubtedly the best and most convenient way to keep diseases at bay. Since its inception by PM Modi in 2014 at the UN, Yoga Day is celebrated annually in a grand manner. This years' Yoga Day theme is "Yoga for Climate Action".

Ahead of International Yoga Day, India TV brings to you an exclusive interview of Swami Ramdev. In conversation with India TV anchor Sushant Sinha, Swami Ramdev will not only tell the benefits of embracing yoga in daily life but also give you some tips and teach you how to ace yoga asanas. 

Live updates : LIVE: Exclusive interview of Swami Ramdev ahead of International Yoga Day 2019

  • June 20, 2019 6:58 PM (IST)

    Start off your day with yoga for positivity: Swami Ramdev

    "Through India TV, I want to tell everyone that start of your day with yoga and experience all forms of positivity in your everyday life", said Ramdev Baba.

  • June 20, 2019 6:55 PM (IST)

    I never skip yoga: Ramdev

    "I do yoga 365 days a year, there is never a day without yoga for me", said Ramdev Baba.

  • June 20, 2019 6:54 PM (IST)

    Ramdev Baba's everyday diet plan revealed

    Swami Ramdev revealed his everyday diet plan. "I start off my day with a cup of hot water and aloe vera juice". Furthermore, he said that he takes pomegranate on a daily basis. "Pizza, burgers and all the western junk food should be avoided", says Ramdev. 

  • June 20, 2019 6:51 PM (IST)

    Ramdev reveals how yoga helped him in staying fit

    Baba Ramdev reveals that he suffered from paralysis in his childhood days and, it was yoga that helped him in stay fit. 

  • June 20, 2019 6:46 PM (IST)

    Swami Ramdev talks about how to have Sharp memory and get rid of insomnia

    Yoga is a surprising but effective way to boost brain power and thus, helps in building sharp memory. Also, yoga is effective in getting rid of problems related to insomnia.

  • June 20, 2019 6:39 PM (IST)

    Swami Ramdev shows how to do Vakrasana

    Swami Ramdev shows how to do Vakrasana step by step.

  • June 20, 2019 6:36 PM (IST)

    Swami Ramdev talks about the importance of Stretching

    "Nowadays most people have issues with flexibility due to hectic everyday lifestyle and hence, stretching the body is of utmost importance".

  • June 20, 2019 6:34 PM (IST)

    Ramdev Baba talks about the benefits of Kapalbhati Pranayama

    Ramdev Baba talked about the benefits of Kapalbhati Pranayama, which is an efficient and effective Yogic practice which helps a person to oxygenate the body. It is a type of breathing exercise that allows the person to get rid of different ailments, especially mental and psychological ones, over a period of time.

