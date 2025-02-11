Women should include these 3 superfoods in their diet after 30 for strong bones, prevent osteoporosis

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Women should include these 3 superfoods in their diet

Women's health is slightly different from men's health. Women's bodies undergo hormonal imbalances every month. During this time, along with mental health, the digestive system and food habits are also affected. But, with increasing age, calcium is the most deficient in women's bodies. Calcium comes out of the body with water. Also, taking it without vitamin C makes its absorption difficult. In such a situation, weak bones and bone-related diseases start increasing in women. Given this situation, women should include these superfoods in their diet after 30.

Women must eat these 3 superfoods after 30

Dry Fruits: Consuming dry fruits acts as a superfood for the body of women. You do not have to do much; just soak dry fruits like almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and cashews and eat them every day. Nuts are low in calcium, but they also provide two other nutrients essential for bone health: magnesium and phosphorus. Magnesium helps your bones absorb calcium. Meanwhile, phosphorus maintains the joints and formation of bones. Green vegetables: Eating vegetables like spinach, turnips, kale, cabbage, and broccoli helps keep your bones healthy. These vegetables contain vitamins K and A. Actually, both of these vitamins strengthen the bones from the inside and correct their structure. This prevents the problems of osteoporosis and arthritis. Fish: Fish contains omega-3 and many types of healthy fats. It contains vitamin D, which helps reduce bone problems. Firstly, it increases the moisture in the bones and reduces joint pain. Apart from this, its vitamin D strengthens bone formation and prevents osteoporosis.

