Weight loss diet: 5 foods to eat on an empty stomach to shed weight

Weight loss has become a priority for a lot of people. However, weight loss is never an easy task as there are several factors that play a role. From your diet to your workout, sleep, lifestyle and more, all of these add up to help you lose weight. But, there are some tips that can help accelerate the weight loss process and one of them is eating the right food at the right time.

When you eat the right food, it can help boost metabolism, eventually helping in weight loss. Eating the right food at the start of the day is very important as it sets up your body for the entire day. Here are some foods that you can eat on an empty stomach for weight loss.

Warm Water with Lemon

Starting your day with a glass of warm water and lemon can help to start your metabolism and improve digestion. The acidity of lemon can also promote bile production which helps break down fat. Plus, the water helps hydrate your body after a long night of rest.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

ACV helps balance your blood sugar levels and boost your metabolism, thereby, making it easier to burn fat. It may also help curb your appetite and reduce hunger throughout the day. Mixing a tablespoon of ACV in a glass of water and drinking it on an empty stomach can help in weight loss.

Oats

These are high in fibre, especially beta-glucan which helps to improve satiety and keeps you full for longer. Eating oats on an empty stomach can help reduce unnecessary snacking later in the day and stabilise blood sugar levels, thereby, preventing energy crashes.

Green Tea

Green tea has antioxidants like catechins which are believed to boost metabolism and fat-burning. Drinking a cup of green tea on an empty stomach can help you increase fat oxidation, thereby, helping with weight loss.



Greek Yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is rich in protein and probiotics. The protein helps build muscle and keeps you full while the probiotics improve gut health which is linked to better metabolism and digestion.

