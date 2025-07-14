Want to boost your protein intake without much hassle? Here are 5 easy ways to do it every day According to reports, 73% to 80% of Indians are protein deficient. This includes both vegetarians (91%) as well as non-vegetarians (85%). A survey also found that only 10% of Indians meet their daily protein requirements. Here are some easy ways to boost your protein intake without much hassle.

Protein is an extremely important macronutrient that is required by the body for several important functions. It help in building and repairing tissues, providing structural support, maintaining fluid balance, regulating bodily processes and catalysing reactions, among others. Even though protein is an important nutrient, most people in India are deficient of it.

According to reports, 73% to 80% of Indians are protein deficient. This includes both vegetarians (91%) as well as non-vegetarians (85%). A survey also found that only 10% of Indians meet their daily protein requirements. Therefore, it is very important that you increase your protein intake as it helps in the daily functioning of your body. Here are some easy ways to boost your protein intake without much hassle.

Start Your Day with Protein

Swap sugary cereals or toast for a protein-rich breakfast like eggs, Greek yoghurt or a protein smoothie. These not only help to keep you full for longer, but also help stabilise your blood sugar levels.

High-Protein Snacks

Replace chips or cookies with snacks like roasted chickpeas, cottage cheese, boiled eggs, or protein bars. These are not only satisfying but also give you a protein boost between meals.

Choose Whole Grains

Whole grains like quinoa and brown rice give more protein than refined options. They’re easy to prepare and can be used as a base for bowls, stir-fries, or sides.

Use Protein Powders

Protein powders (whey, soy, pea, etc.) are convenient and versatile. Mix them into smoothies, oatmeal, or even pancake batter for an easy protein upgrade without changing much of your diet.

Beans and Legumes

Beans, lentils, and chickpeas are excellent plant-based protein sources. Add them to rice, stews, wraps, or pasta to increase both protein and fibre intake.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

