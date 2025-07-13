Sawan Somwar 2025: Here's what you should offer Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Shravan This year, Shravan began on Friday, July 11 and will end on Saturday, August 9. Mondays are always considered to be auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. The first Sawan Somwar of this year will be celebrated tomorrow, July 14. Read on know what you should offer the Lord on first Sawan Monday.

Sawan, or Shravan, is a holy month in the Hindu calendar. People dedicate this month to the worship of Lord Shiva and is considered very auspicious. People worship Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati during this month to get their blessings and for the removal of problems.

This year, Shravan began on Friday, July 11 and will end on Saturday, August 9. Mondays are always considered to be auspicious for the worship of Lord Shiva. Hence, Mondays during Shravan are considered to be very important. It is also known as Sawan Somwar.

The first Sawan Somwar of this year will be celebrated tomorrow, July 14. People worship the lord on this day and make offerings. Read on know what you should offer Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Shravan.

Datura

Lord Shiva is also very fond of Dhatura. When you offer it to the lord, you become free from any links to bad things.

Saffron

Offering saffron to the lord brings gentleness and patience in the devotee. Along with this, the spiritual balance is also maintained.

Bhasma and Sandalwood

Offering sandalwood and ash on the forehead of Lord Shiva is considered extremely auspicious.

Ittar

Lord Shiva is known to like ittar, hence offering it purifies the mind and gives mental peace to the devotee.

Ghee

Ghee is considered a symbol of energy and radiance; offering it increases strength, confidence and stamina.

Honey and Sugar

Lord Shiva loves honey and sugar very much, offering this brings wealth to the devotee's home and sweetness in relationships.

Milk and Yogurt

Lord Shiva loves both milk and curd very much, hence by offering this, the devotee's nature becomes serious and his body becomes healthy.

Water

By offering water to Shiva, the devotee's anger, stress and instability are pacified. They also becomes polite.

