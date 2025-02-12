Walnuts promote healthy ageing, know other benefits of this 'memory nut'

Follow us on Image Source : CANVA Walnuts promote healthy ageing, know other benefits

A new study published in the Journal of Aging Research says that walnuts have the ability to promote healthy ageing. For the study, the researchers followed 33,931 women in their late 50s and early 60s, assessing their diets, physical health, memory, and chronic disease status.

The researchers found that women who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week had 20% higher odds of being classified as "healthy agers" compared to those who did not eat walnuts.

The researchers defined healthy agers as those with sound mental health, no major chronic diseases or memory issues and no physical disabilities. This is a category that comprised about 16% of the participants.

Walnuts, also known as memory nuts, have several other health benefits. Here, take a look at some of the benefits of walnuts.

Rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Walnuts are one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids which promote heart health, reduce inflammation and support brain function.

Walnuts are one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids which promote heart health, reduce inflammation and support brain function. Heart Health: They help lower LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and improve overall heart health. The combination of healthy fats, antioxidants, and fibre can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

They help lower LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and improve overall heart health. The combination of healthy fats, antioxidants, and fibre can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Brain Function: Walnuts are known to improve brain function due to their high levels of antioxidants, polyunsaturated fats and vitamins like Vitamin E. They are linked to improved memory and cognitive function.

Walnuts are known to improve brain function due to their high levels of antioxidants, polyunsaturated fats and vitamins like Vitamin E. They are linked to improved memory and cognitive function. Anti-Inflammatory Effects: The antioxidants and omega-3s in walnuts have strong anti-inflammatory properties which help to reduce chronic inflammation.

The antioxidants and omega-3s in walnuts have strong anti-inflammatory properties which help to reduce chronic inflammation. Support for Gut Health: Walnuts help to improve gut health by supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthy microbiome and improving digestion.

Walnuts help to improve gut health by supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthy microbiome and improving digestion. Cancer Prevention: Some studies suggest that the antioxidants and polyphenolic compounds in walnuts can help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer such as breast and prostate cancer.

