Why traditional Indian foods are making a comeback for gut health, explains celebrity dietician

New Delhi:

Food trends come and go. One year it is detox drinks. The next year it is protein powders or imported superfoods. Yet quietly, almost without fanfare, many people are drifting back to something older and far simpler. Traditional Indian meals. The kind that were cooked daily at home long before nutrition became a trending topic.

Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietician and Wellness Coach, says this shift is not accidental. “People are beginning to understand that gut health sits at the centre of overall wellbeing,” Kathuria explained. “And many of the foods that naturally support gut health have always been part of traditional Indian cooking.”

How traditional foods support the gut microbiome

The gut microbiome refers to the community of microorganisms living in the digestive tract. These bacteria influence digestion, immunity and even metabolism. “Traditional Indian meals often include ingredients and preparation methods that nourish beneficial gut bacteria,” Kathuria said.

One major example is fermented foods. “Fermented dishes introduce natural probiotics into the body, which help maintain a healthy microbial balance in the gut,” she noted. Common examples include:

Dahi

Kanji

Idli

Homemade pickles

“These foods naturally contain beneficial bacteria that help digestion and support immune function,” Kathuria added.

The role of fibre in traditional Indian diets

Another reason traditional meals are gaining attention is their naturally high fibre content. “Whole grains, lentils, vegetables and millets provide the kind of dietary fibre that gut bacteria thrive on,” Kathuria explained. Fibre plays several roles in digestive health:

Supports healthy digestion

Feeds beneficial gut microbes

Helps regulate blood sugar levels

Contributes to long term metabolic balance

Modern ultra processed diets often lack this diversity of fibre, which is why digestive issues have become increasingly common.

Spices that quietly support digestion

Indian kitchens are also rich in spices that offer digestive benefits. “Many spices used in everyday cooking have anti inflammatory and gut supportive properties,” Kathuria said. Some commonly used ingredients include:

Turmeric

Cumin

Ginger

Ajwain

“These spices have been part of Indian cooking for centuries not only for flavour but also for their medicinal qualities,” she explained. According to Kathuria, they help stimulate digestion and may protect the stomach lining.

Why people are returning to traditional meals

The growing interest in gut health has encouraged many people to revisit older food traditions. “Traditional diets focused on balance,” Kathuria noted. “Meals were built around seasonal produce, whole ingredients and simple cooking techniques.”

Slow cooking and fresh ingredients also play a role. “Unlike highly processed foods, traditional recipes often preserve nutrients because they rely on natural preparation methods,” Kathuria said.

A simple shift back to balanced eating

For many people, improving gut health may not require complicated dietary trends. “Sometimes the most effective approach is simply returning to foods that were always part of our culinary heritage,” Kathuria concluded.

In other words, the solution may already exist in everyday kitchens. Lentils simmering on the stove. Fresh yoghurt set overnight. Spices warming slowly in a pan. Not flashy. Not new. Just quietly effective.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

