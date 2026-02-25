Feeling stressed or anxious? A dietitian explains how your daily meals may be affecting your mood

New Delhi:

Stress and anxiety are often considered emotional or psychological concerns, but according to experts, the solution to these problems may be found in an unexpected area: the kitchen. What we eat daily is quietly affecting how our brains react to stress, fatigue, and emotional overload.

From the mood swings that come with missing meals to the irritability that comes with too much caffeine intake, the connection between nutrition and mental health is more complex than most people realise. According to Dr Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, mental health and nutrition are interlinked through hormones, neurotransmitters, inflammation, and gut health. “Food influences how the brain produces and regulates mood chemicals,” she explains. “Balanced nutrition helps the body manage stress responses more effectively and prevents emotional energy crashes.”

Why your gut may be controlling your mood

One of the strongest scientific links between food and emotional wellbeing lies in the gut. Nearly 90 per cent of the body’s serotonin, the neurotransmitter associated with calmness and emotional balance, is produced in the digestive system. A balanced gut microbiome also has a regulating effect on stress responses and anxiety levels.

According to Dr Batra, a diet rich in fibre, fermented foods, and plant diversity can ensure this balance. Eating curd, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and legumes regularly can ensure that the gut bacteria are healthy, which can affect emotional stability. “When digestion improves, emotional regulation improves as well,” she says.

Mood changes can be caused by fluctuations in blood sugar

Skipping meals or eating too many refined carbohydrates can lead to peaks and troughs in blood sugar. This can be experienced by the individual as feelings of irritability, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, or an anxiety-like response.

A balanced meal of complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats can help to give sustained energy levels. Grains, beans, nuts, seeds, and vegetables are all natural sources of sustained energy for the body and the brain. Having stable energy levels, according to experts, allows the nervous system to stay more relaxed under stress.

Nutrients that quietly support emotional health

Certain nutrients play a particularly important role in managing stress. Magnesium is involved in muscle relaxation and nervous system functions. Omega-3 fatty acids help in the reduction of inflammation and the proper functioning of brain cells.

B vitamins like B6, B9, and B12 help in the synthesis of neurotransmitters. Iron and zinc help in the regulation of mental performance and emotional well-being. A deficiency in these vitamins and minerals can increase fatigue, low mood, and stress reactions. Rather than taking supplements without consulting a professional, it is better to concentrate on a variety of nutrient-rich foods.

Eating habits can help in mental calmness

Notably, many Indian traditional food habits are in sync with contemporary mental health advice. A hot, freshly prepared meal, proper use of spices, fermented foods like curd, and proper timing of meals help in digestion and reduce inflammation. This also helps in creating a sense of routine and grounding.

“Consistency in meals helps the body feel safe and predictable,” says Dr Batra. “That stability itself supports emotional wellbeing.”

The caffeine and sugar trap

Coffee breaks and sweet snacks often feel comforting during stressful days. However, too much caffeine and sugar can contribute to anxiety in terms of overstimulating the nervous system. After feeling alert, one may experience fatigue or mood swings. It is advised to practice moderation, not abstinence. Having caffeine with meals or substituting additional cups of coffee with herbal tea can help avoid jitteriness.

Nutrition by itself cannot cure stress or anxiety. Feeling emotionally well also involves sleep, exercise, social engagement, and professional help if needed.