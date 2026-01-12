Paneer or tofu? A dietician breaks down the better protein choice Tofu vs paneer, which is the better protein source? A dietician explains the nutritional differences, benefits, and who should choose what based on fitness, weight loss, and heart health goals.

The debate between tofu and paneer has quietly become a badge of honour among today’s health-conscious youth. From gym-goers to mindful eaters, everyone seems to have a strong opinion. But when you strip away food trends and Instagram myths, the real answer lies in nutrition science and personal health goals.

According to Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, World Record Holder Dietitian and Weight Management Specialist, the choice between tofu and paneer is far from one-size-fits-all. “Nutritionally, tofu and paneer are quite similar in terms of protein contribution. What truly matters is the individual’s dietary pattern, fitness objective, and underlying health condition,” he explains.

Paneer: Protein-rich but not for everyone

Paneer, an Indian cheese that gets extracted from milk, has traditionally remained a part of Indian households as well as health and fitness regimes. Paneer proves to be an excellent way to extract important nutrients such as proteins, calcium, and vitamin B12 from food.

“Paneer is an excellent protein option for adolescents, athletes, and individuals with higher protein requirements,” says Dr Bhardwaj. “It provides around 18 grams of protein per 100 grams, making it one of the most protein-dense vegetarian foods available.”

However, paneer’s nutritional strength also comes with a caveat. Being an animal-based product, it contains saturated fat. “For people with high cholesterol levels or those trying to lose weight, paneer may not be the most meaningful protein source if portion control is not maintained,” Dr Bhardwaj cautions.

Tofu: Light, lean, and heart-friendly

Soy milk is the primary source of making tofu. Tofu is gaining recognition as a new protein source. Although the protein is slightly low in tofu, with 10% to 12% protein in 100 grams, it contains low calories with zero cholesterol.

“Tofu is particularly beneficial for people focusing on weight management, metabolic health, or those following vegetarian and vegan diets,” explains Dr Bhardwaj. “It is also rich in isoflavones, which are plant compounds known to support heart health and help maintain hormonal balance.”

Thanks to its lighter texture and easier digestibility, tofu often appeals to those who prefer foods that are gentle on the stomach without compromising on nutrition. So, which one should you choose? High-energy individuals, muscle builders, and those with increased calorie needs may lean towards paneer for its protein density. Meanwhile, those prioritising heart health, digestion, or weight control may find tofu better aligned with their goals.

As Dr Bhardwaj puts it, “The best protein source is not about choosing what is ‘superior’ but about choosing what suits your body. Consistency in your diet matters far more than chasing perfection.”

