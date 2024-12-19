Sesame Laddu Recipe: Follow step-by-step guide to make this mouth-watering winter dessert

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL A step-by-step guide for making sesame laddu.

Eating sesame seeds in winter is considered good for health. It keeps the body warm and gives energy. So, if you are also fond of eating sweets, then you can make sesame laddus a part of your diet. In the winter season, everyone likes sesame laddus and sesame chikkis. Nutrients like zinc, iron, and vitamin E are found in sesame. Most people make sesame laddus with jaggery but today we will tell you the recipe for sesame and mawa laddus. The taste of these laddus is very amazing. So, let us tell you how to make sesame mawa laddus.

These are the health benefits:

Eating sesame laddus strengthens immunity and diseases like cold and cough will stay away from you. By including sesame laddus in the diet, bones can be prevented from weakening. If your body is troubled by pain and swelling, then include sesame laddus in your diet. Calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc present in sesame help in protecting the heart from the risk of many diseases.

Ingredients of Sesame Laddu:

Sesame seeds - 250 grams

Mawa - 200 grams

Powdered Sugar - 250 grams

Cashews and almond pieces

Small Cardamom - 7 to 8 crushed

Method for making Sesame Laddu:

First step: Clean the sesame seeds. Heat a pan, now roast the sesame seeds on medium flame until they turn light brown. Remove the sesame seeds and let them cool a little. Remove half of the roasted sesame seeds and grind them lightly in a mixer.

Second step: Now put mawa in pieces in a pan and melt it. After the mawa melts, turn off the gas. Now put roasted sesame and melted mawa in a vessel. Now add 250 grams of powdered sugar to it and mix these three ingredients well. After that add finely chopped pieces of cashew nuts and almonds, ground cardamom and once again mix them well. The mixture of mawa and sesame laddu is ready.

Third step: When the mixture cools down a bit, apply ghee on your hands and take a tablespoon of the mixture. Make a round laddu out of it and place it on a plate. Now your sesame and mawa laddus are ready.

