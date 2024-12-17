Ever tried Carrot Barfi? Follow THIS step-by-step guide to make the winter delicacy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow this step-by-step guide to make carrot barfi.

There are many options when it comes to sweets during winter. People like to have different types of laddoos, gajak, carrot halwa, moong dal ka halwa, jalebi and hot gulab jamun in winter. But have you ever eaten carrot barfi? Carrot barfi is easily available at sweet shops these days. Carrot barfi is delicious and full of nutrition. If you want, you can make carrot barfi at home too. Carrot barfi can be prepared very easily in minutes. Know the easy recipe to make carrot barfi at home.

Recipe for making Carrot Barfi

First step- To make carrot barfi, you will need half a kilo of fresh carrots. If you add mawa or khoya to it, then about 1 cup is needed. Half a cup of cashew powder, 1 cup of full cream milk, some chopped cashews, pistachios and cardamom powder are needed. 2 teaspoons of ghee and 1 cup of sugar is needed.

Second step- First of all, wash the carrots and wipe them lightly. Now grate the carrots. Pour milk into a pan add grated carrots to it and keep it to cook on medium flame. Keep stirring it and cook until the carrots melt.

Third step- Cut cashews and pistachios and grind cardamom to make powder. Now mash the mawa you have made or bought from the market thoroughly. When the carrots are cooked and the milk dries up, add desi ghee to it. Mix ghee in the carrots while stirring with a spoon and cook for 5 more minutes. This will fry the carrots in ghee.

Fourth step- Now add sugar and let all the water of the carrots dry up. After adding sugar, the carrots will release water. When all the water dries up, add mawa to it. Cook it again till it dries up and when the mixture dries up completely, add the cashew powder. Add cardamom powder for taste.

Fifth step- Take a tray or plate and grease it with ghee. Pour the entire prepared carrot mixture on it and grease it from above. Now keep it aside for some time to set. Garnish it with chopped pistachios and cashews. Now cut it with the help of a knife. Cut the barfi in the shape of your choice. Delicious and very soft carrot barfi is ready.

