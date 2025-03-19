PM Modi reveals 'one meal a day' fasting routine, follows strict fruit diet to stay fit at 74 PM Narendra Modi stated on the Lex Fridman podcast that he observes a number of fasts throughout the year, including a significant one lasting nearly four and a half months and Navratris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 74, continues to impress with his vitality and good health. His regular fasting schedule, which he has observed for over 50 years, is crucial. In a candid interview with US-based podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman, Modi discussed his fasting regimen and how it has affected his lifestyle.

PM Modi's Fasting Routine

PM Modi stated that he follows the ancient Indian ritual of Chaturmas, a four-month fasting season that begins in mid-June and ends after Diwali. "During this time, I eat only one meal within 24 hours," he remarked, explaining how digestion slows down in the monsoon, making this practice advantageous.

Modi also discussed his Navratri fasting schedule, during which he abstains from all food and drinks except hot water for nine days. "Drinking hot water has always been a part of my daily routine, and over time, my lifestyle naturally adapted to this habit," he told me.

In addition, he fasts during Chaitra Navratri in March or April, eating only one type of fruit per day for nine days. "If I choose papaya, then for all nine days, I won't touch anything else, just papaya," according to him. Modi pondered how fasting has been a deeply embedded custom in his life for more than five decades.

Benefits of Fasting

PM Modi discussed the benefits of fasting, saying, You may have noticed that when you fast, your senses like smell, touch, and taste become highly sensitive." He further added, "For me, fasting is a form of self-discipline. It is an act of devotion. It doesn't slow me down; it makes me sharper."

Modi challenges the traditional assumption that fasting weakens the body, viewing it as a way to refresh both the intellect and spirit. He stated that fasting is more than just skipping meals; it is also about resetting the body, developing willpower, and finding inner peace.

