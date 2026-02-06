Orange ginger shot: Health benefits, how to prepare it and the best time to drink An orange ginger shot is a nutrient-rich health drink known for its immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties. Easy to prepare at home, it is best consumed in the morning on an empty stomach or during seasonal changes when immunity needs an extra boost.

Healthy morning juice shots are becoming more and more popular these days. Many juices that are good to drink in moderation in the morning are promoted on social media. Health professionals, however, disagree that consuming juice first thing in the morning is healthy. Juices are high in sugar. You can, however, have a single shot of juice if you still feel like it. Make sure this juice has some nutritious ingredients and is freshly made at home.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, an AIIMS-trained and California-based gastroenterologist, shared a post on Instagram sharing the recipe for his favourite drink, the Orange Ginger Shot. You can drink it as a shot in the morning.

Benefits of Orange and Ginger Shot

Orange Ginger Shot is made with three ingredients: orange, ginger, and carrot. Carrots contain beta-carotene, a powerful antioxidant that helps strengthen the immune system. Oranges are rich in vitamin C and flavonoids. Reports suggest that flavonoids are a group of plant compounds with antioxidant properties and may reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke. Ginger also contains gingerol, which aids digestion. Ginger has antioxidant, anti-tumour, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Orange and Ginger Shot Recipe

To prepare it, peel 2 medium carrots and cut them into small pieces.

Peel 1 orange and cut a 1-inch piece of ginger.

Put all these ingredients in a juicer and extract the juice.

If you don't have a juicer, you can also make the juice in a mixer.

Strain the juice and make 3-4 small shots.

Each shot is 30 to 50 ml.

Drink it in the morning.

NOTE: If you want, you can store this juice in the refrigerator for 1-2 days.

