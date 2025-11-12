Move over melatonin! Nutmeg milk might just be the real sleep hack Forget melatonin gummies, Rujuta Diwekar’s Mitahara reminds us that the real sleep remedy lies in a cup of warm nutmeg milk. Discover the science, ritual, and timeless calm of this ancient Indian nightcap.

New Delhi:

As the nights grow longer and colder, many of us find ourselves chasing rest in all the wrong aisles, melatonin gummies, lavender sprays, and “sleepy” teas that promise bliss but often deliver little. But long before wellness aisles and influencer bedtime routines, Indian kitchens had already mastered the art of natural sleep aids, most notably, with a humble, golden nightcap: nutmeg milk.

Rujuta Diwekar’s 'Mitahara: Food Wisdom' reminds us that what’s now being rediscovered as “sleep hygiene” was, for generations, just part of the nightly ritual, warm milk infused with a pinch of nutmeg, a touch of ghee, and love enough to last till dawn.

Nutmeg: The spice that soothes

In Mitahara, Diwekar calls nutmeg “the spice of winter nights”, describing it as a traditional digestive and calming agent. She writes, “I am pretty certain that the tradition of nutmeg in milk as a nightcap originated during the cold winter months. After all, nutmeg aids digestion, settles gas, and facilitates restful sleep.”

It’s not just comfort; it’s chemistry. Nutmeg contains myristicin and tryptophan, compounds that naturally calm the nervous system and support the body’s production of serotonin and melatonin, the hormones responsible for sleep and relaxation. Combined with warm milk, which itself contains tryptophan, this bedtime duo works with your biology, not against it.

In other words, while melatonin tablets may add to your system artificially, nutmeg milk nudges your body to do what it’s designed to do.

A nightcap with purpose

Traditionally, this drink wasn’t a one-size-fits-all fix, but a reflection of the season and one’s dosha, a balance of warmth, nourishment, and digestibility. Diwekar writes that “winter is the season of all things hot and lubricating... It’s the time when the chill reaches the bone, and what you eat during winter pretty much decides how you emerge next year, a 2.0 version or a deteriorated avatar.”

Nutmeg milk fits right into this rhythm; it warms, heals, and grounds. When mixed with turmeric or cardamom, it becomes even more potent, easing inflammation and settling restlessness. The book reminds us that these weren’t random combinations but deeply intuitive: each ingredient balancing another’s intensity, texture, or effect on the body.

The ritual matters as much as the recipe

In many Maharashtrian homes, the day often ends the way it begins, in the kitchen, with something simple and deeply comforting. Preparing nutmeg milk wasn’t a hurried act; it was a signal. The slow warming of milk, the fragrance of ghee, and the faint sweetness of jaggery all reminded the mind to slow down.

As Diwekar beautifully notes, “Cooking is like love, at once complicated and simple. The romance, the meaning, the nurturing comes out of this paradox.” The same goes for this nightly ritual, less about nutrients, more about nurture.

To make it the Mitahara way:

Heat a cup of full-fat milk gently (never boil it furiously).

Add a pinch of grated nutmeg and a sliver of jaggery.

Stir in a touch of ghee for warmth and better absorption.

Sip slowly, preferably without screens or stress.

It’s not just what’s in the cup, it’s the act of making it that restores rhythm.

A wiser approach to wellness

The resurgence of nutmeg milk isn’t nostalgia; it’s common sense rediscovered. In a world that treats rest like a luxury and wellness like a product, Mitahara offers a simpler proposition: eat, live, and sleep in sync with your seasons.

As Diwekar says elsewhere in the book, “You don’t need a lot on your plate, you just need to chew on it slowly, and satiety will smile upon you.” Perhaps, the same can be said of sleep; we don’t need more supplements, we need more stillness.

So the next time you’re tempted to pop a melatonin gummy, remember, your grandmother already had the recipe. And it came with fewer side effects, more comfort, and a promise: if you can’t sleep, you can always sip.

