Why everyone is talking about sleep hygiene and what it really means as per an expert Learn how to improve your sleep hygiene with simple daily habits as recommended by a doctor. Check out the tips: from clean bedding to limiting screens for deeper, more restorative rest.

New Delhi:

Good sleep hygiene means building daily habits and creating an environment that allows you to rest deeply and wake feeling refreshed. Your routines from when you go to bed to how you prepare your sleeping space directly shape the quality of your sleep. When sleep hygiene slips, your focus, mood, and immune health can suffer.

We reached out to Dr Waseem Ud Din, Consultant Pulmonologist at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, to understand sleep hygiene better. By making intentional changes, you can train your body and mind to wind down naturally and enjoy more restorative nights. Let's get into the details of sleep hygiene:

Best sleep hygiene from a medical expert

Keep your bedding clean

Keep your bedding clean by washing sheets and pillowcases once a week. This helps remove dust, sweat, and allergens that can build up over time. A clean bed not only feels better but also supports easier breathing and more restful sleep.

Stick to a regular sleep schedule

Stick to a regular sleep schedule. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends. This helps your body develop a steady rhythm, making it easier to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Limit screen time before bed

Limit your screen time before bed by staying away from electronic devices like mobile phones, tablets, and TVs, which give off blue light, and can disrupt melatonin production—the hormone that helps you sleep. Try turning off screens at least an hour before bed to give your mind a chance to relax.

Make your bedroom a calm, quiet space

Make your bedroom a calm, quiet space. Keep the room cool, dark, and clutter-free. Use blackout curtains to block out light, and consider a fan or white noise machine to reduce outside noise.

Watch evening caffeine and heavy meals

Watch your intake of caffeine and heavy meals in the evening. Caffeine can stay in your system for hours, and large meals close to bedtime can cause discomfort. Lighter dinners and limiting caffeine to earlier in the day can support better sleep.

Prioritising sleep hygiene is not a luxury — it’s part of maintaining overall health. Quality rest helps your mind stay clear, your mood balanced, and your body resilient. Small, consistent adjustments to your habits can help you sleep more deeply, recover more fully, and handle each day with greater energy and focus.