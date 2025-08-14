6 foods to avoid before bed for better sleep and digestion The food that you eat before bed has a significant impact on your sleep, metabolism and digestion among others. If you’re confused about the foods you should avoid before bed, here, take a look at some of those.

New Delhi:

Sleep plays an extremely important role in your overall health and lifestyle. If you don’t sleep well, it is likely that it will affect different aspects of your health such as weight, mood and stress levels and others. While a lot of people think that sleep only means the hours you’re in bed, it is more than that. For you to sleep well, there are several factors that play a role in this. One of them is the food you eat before bed.

The food that you eat before bed has a significant impact on your sleep, metabolism and digestion among others. Hence, you should keep a check on your dinner or even your late-night snacks. If you’re confused about the foods you should avoid before bed, here, take a look at some of those.

Foods you shouldn't eat before bed

Coffee: You should avoid drinking coffee before bed or even late in the afternoon. This is because the caffeine present in the coffee can stay in your system for several hours, which can disrupt melatonin production. This can make it difficult for you to fall asleep. Dark Chocolate: While it is healthy in moderation, excessive consumption of dark chocolate can affect your sleep. This is because dark chocolate contains both caffeine and theobromine, which are stimulants that can increase heart rate and alertness. Spicy Curries: Dishes like chicken or paneer curry can trigger heartburn and indigestion, especially when lying down. Spicy foods can also raise your body temperature, which can make falling asleep difficult. Carbonated Soft Drinks: Sodas like cola not only contain caffeine (in many cases) but also high amounts of sugar and carbonation. This can cause energy spikes, bloating and discomfort, all of which affect your sleep quality. Onion Rings: Deep-fried onion rings are greasy and hard to digest and the onions themselves can trigger acid reflux in some people. Both fat and acidity make onion rings a poor choice before bed. Ice Cream: While ice-creams are tempting as a late-night treat, the sugar causes spikes in blood glucose levels, which can cause restless sleep. Also, the high fat content can slow digestion, thereby, leading to discomfort.

ALSO READ: 6 dinner mistakes that can ruin your sleep and slow your metabolism