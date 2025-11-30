This superfood has 10X the fibre of oats: Doctor shares health benefits A doctor reveals the world’s No.1 high-fibre food, containing nearly 10 times more fibre than oats. Learn how this superfood boosts digestion, supports gut health and helps improve overall wellness.

Recently, a dermatologist from Hyderabad, Dr Pooja Reddy, went public with a bold claim: the most complete “high-fibre food in the world” is not oats, pulses or leafy greens, it’s chia seeds.

According to the doctor, a 30-gram daily serving of chia seeds delivers about 10 grams of fibre, plus healthy omega-3 fats, protein, calcium, and antioxidants.

What’s more, chia seeds reportedly have up to 10 times more fibre than a standard bowl of oats, and even outclass other popular seeds like sabja (basil) seeds.

This has stirred interest among health-conscious people who want an easy, effective way to boost their fibre intake.

Fibre isn’t just for bowel comfort

Fibre plays a crucial role beyond regular digestion. It helps keep your gut moving, supports healthy gut bacteria, might aid weight management, and can reduce the risk of heart-related issues.

Chia seeds: A compact nutrition package

Because chia seeds are dense in nutrition, a small quantity goes a long way. Along with fibre, they bring plant-based protein, omega-3 fatty acids (good for the heart and inflammation), and minerals like calcium. That makes them more than a “fibre food” — they’re a mini-superfood.

Easy to incorporate into Indian meals

Chia seeds don’t need special cooking. You can soak them in water, milk or curd; sprinkle them over breakfast porridge or fruit; mix them into smoothies or lassi — a simple habit that can make a big difference, especially for people whose regular diets may lack enough fibre.

What the Doctor Says: More Than Just Fibre

In her social-media post, the doctor explained how soaked chia seeds absorb water, sometimes up to ten times their weight, forming a gel. This gel acts like a natural “broom” for the intestines, helping ease chronic constipation, cleanse the gut and support regular bowel movements.

She suggests that people who struggle with irregular digestion or frequent constipation might benefit significantly from adding chia seeds to their diet, rather than relying on expensive supplements or fibre powders.

Simple Ways to Use Chia Seeds — Without Overdoing It

Soaked-seed drink: Soak 1–2 tablespoons in water or milk for 3–4 hours (or overnight) and drink before bed. This can help you feel full till morning and support digestion.

With breakfast: Sprinkle over porridge/oats, yoghurt, or fruit salad for a fibre + protein boost.

In smoothies or lassi: Blend into drinks along with fruits/vegetables — easy, tasty, and fibre-rich.

With Indian meals: Add to curd-based dishes or make light puddings — a good way to combine traditional meals with modern nutrition.

