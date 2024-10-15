Looking for a healthy option for breakfast? Do try THIS easy recipe of Oats Upma

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Do try THIS easy recipe of Oats Upma

Are you also bored of eating oats with milk? If yes, then you must try this dish made of oats. To make oats upma, you will neither need many ingredients nor will you have to work hard. You can make your breakfast healthy by including oats upma in your morning diet. You will also like the taste of this dish very much. Here's a step-by-step recipe of healthy and nutritious Oats Upma:

To make oats upma, first of all, put about 2 cups of oats in a pan and fry it a little. Now separate the roasted oats and heat some oil in the same pan. After this, add half a spoonful of mustard and one spoonful of urad dal in hot oil. Now you have to add 2 green chilies, one cup chopped carrots, one cup peas, and one cup chopped capsicum in the pan and let them cook. After this, you can mix the roasted oats with all these things in the pan. Now add a little salt to this mixture and cook it for about 5 to 10 minutes. To enhance the taste of Oats Upma, you should also add chopped coriander on top of this dish. Now your dish is ready to serve. You can enjoy the taste of this dish by serving it hot for breakfast.

If you want to keep your diet plan healthy, then you can make this recipe a part of your breakfast without hesitation. This dish rich in fiber can make your stomach feel full for a long time. Oats Upma can prove to be very beneficial for your gut health along with making your weight loss journey easier. Overall, Oats Upma can have a positive effect on your overall health.

ALSO READ: Eating THIS laddu with milk during winter will help you to stay away from body aches, know its recipe