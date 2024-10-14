Eating THIS laddu with milk during winter will help you to stay away from body aches, know its recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Eat THIS laddu with milk to stay away from body aches during winter.

Grandmothers still recommend eating a laddu with milk for breakfast. Especially during cold days, eating laddu is considered good for health. Eating dry fruit laddu, gond laddu, flaxseed laddu and fenugreek laddu in winter gives strength to the body and also relieves body pain. Eating fenugreek and dry ginger laddu relieves joint pain and body pain. These laddus keep the body warm. Know how to make fenugreek and dry ginger laddus.

Ingredients for making fenugreek and dry ginger laddu

3/4 cup fenugreek seeds (soak them in milk)

500 gms - Jaggery

1 cup - gram flour

1 cup - wheat flour

1 cup - Desi Ghee

half cup gum

2 tsp - dry ginger

Half cup cashews

half cup walnuts

Half cup almonds

6-7 green cardamoms crushed

How to make fenugreek and dry ginger laddus

First step- Wash the fenugreek thoroughly. Now soak the fenugreek thoroughly in 2 cups of milk. If you want, you can also grind the fenugreek first and then soak it in milk. If you have soaked the fenugreek whole, then put it in the mixer and grind it coarsely.

Second step- Put ghee in a pan and fry almonds in it. Put the gas on medium flame and fry the almonds while stirring. Now fry cashews lightly in the same pan. After this fry walnuts. Now fry the gum on low flame while stirring continuously. The gum should be fried to the inside. So that it does not feel sticky while eating.

Third step- Now add ground fenugreek in the remaining ghee and fry the fenugreek while stirring continuously. If the ghee seems too less, then add some more ghee and fry the fenugreek lightly. Fenugreek will start releasing ghee when fried. Now add dry ginger powder and fry the fenugreek some more.

Fourth step- After removing the fenugreek, fry the flour and gram flour in the same pan. Add the remaining ghee to it. If the ghee seems less, add 1-2 spoons more. Fry the flour till it turns golden and take it out.

Fifth step- Now put 1 spoon of ghee in the pan and add the jaggery pieces to it. Add 1 spoon of water to melt the jaggery and wait till it melts. Till then put all the dry fruits in the mixer and grind them coarsely. Crush the gum by pressing it lightly with a bowl. Keep the gum a little thick.

Sixth step- Just melt the jaggery, do not cook it too much. As soon as the jaggery melts, turn off the gas and then mix all the things in the jaggery. When it cools down a bit, mix everything well with your hands and then make laddus from it.

Seventh step- Delicious fenugreek and dry ginger laddus are ready. You can eat them every day in winter. Eating just 1 laddu with milk every day will cure your body pain and joint pain. These laddus are eaten to keep the body warm in winter.

