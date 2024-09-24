Looking for a healthy breakfast option? Try THIS easy Moong and Spinach Chilla recipe, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try this easy Moong and Spinach Chilla recipe for healthy breakfast

If you are a fitness freak and like to eat healthy things, then definitely include moong cheela in your diet. Moong cheela is the best option for a healthy and tasty breakfast in the morning. Many types of vitamins, proteins and fiber are found in moong dal which take great care of health. Eating moong dal cheela will give you many health benefits. It is not only healthy but it is also quite heavy. After eating its cheela, you will not feel hungry soon, moong dal cheela is low in calories which can help in reducing weight. It is very easy to make moong dal cheela at home (Moong Dal Chilla Recipe).

Here's a step-by-step recipe to make Moong and Spinach Chilla:

Ingredients Required

Half cup soaked green moong dal

One cup of chopped spinach

Oil

Ginger

6 to 7 garlic cloves

1 onion

1 capsicum

Salt to taste

Method:

First step: To make moong dal cheela, first soak the moong overnight. In the morning, grind the moong and spinach together in a mixer and add a little salt and make a fine paste. Second step: Now crush capsicum, one onion (you can use any vegetable of your choice) and add it to this mixture. Now add 1 teaspoon chaat masala to it and keep it aside for half an hour. Third step: Now after this heat the pan and stir the mixture well once again. Now pour the mixture on the pan. Add some ghee and turn it over and let it cook lightly from the other side. Now serve them with sweet and mint chutney.

ALSO READ: Fond of Chana Masala? Try THIS quick recipe at home with minimal ingredients