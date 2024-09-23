Fond of Chana Masala? Try THIS quick recipe at home with minimal ingredients

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Try the Chana Masala recipe at home with few ingredients.

Are you fond of eating Chana Masala? Well, here's good news for you! This quick and easy recipe is sure to turn your house into an adobe of delicious Chana Masala with minimal ingredients and no time at all.

One of the hottest North Indian recipes around, there are few as popular as chana masala-chickpea curry, which by other names is sometimes known as chole. But to simply put it, Chana Masala is one deliciously flexible dish that can easily be prepared at home with very few ingredients. Whether a weeknight dinner or a special occasion to impress your guests with an authentic Indian meal, I have covered everything in this recipe.

So let's begin our journey to making the perfect Chana Masala.

Ingredients:

1 cup soaked overnight, boiled or canned chickpeas

1 finely chopped large onion

2 finely chopped large tomatoes

3-4 minced garlic cloves

1-inch grated ginger

1 finely chopped green chilli

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp amchur powder (dried mango powder)

Salt, to taste

2 tbsp oil

Fresh coriander leaves for garnishing

How to make:

Heat oil in a pan or kadhai over a medium flame.

Add cumin seeds and let it splutter.

Add the chopped onions to it and sauté till they turn translucent

Add minced garlic, grated ginger and chopped green chilli Add and sauté for a minute.

Add the chopped tomatoes and allow them to turn mushy.

Now add coriander powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and amchur powder Add and mix well with the spices Add for another minute.

Now add canned or boiled chickpeas to the pan and mix well with the spices.

Add salt according to taste and let it cook for 5-7 minutes, keep stirring occasionally.

If the mixture begins to dry out, then a little water can be added to balance the gravy consistency.

Remove it from the heat when chickpeas get well coated with spices and the flavour is absorbed nicely.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe today without any delay!

