Almonds, walnuts and makhanas: How simple snacks can strengthen your immune system

New Delhi:

A walk along any busy street in India is enough to attest to the reality of the pollution problem, with dust suspended in the air, a heavy feeling in the chest, and fatigue at the end of the day. In an environment where the body is constantly exposed to smoke, toxins and stress, maintaining strong immunity has become more important than ever.

Gunjan Vijay Jain, President of the Nuts and Dry Fruits Council (India), says everyday food choices can quietly strengthen the body’s defence system. “Nuts and dry fruits may look small, but they are packed with nutrients that support the immune system every single day. Not in dramatic ways, but in steady, reliable ways that build long-term strength,” she explains.

How nuts support the immune system

According to Jain, certain nuts are particularly valuable for immune health because of their nutrient density. “Take almonds, for example. They are rich in vitamin E, which helps the body defend itself against infections and inflammation,” she says. A handful of almonds in the morning can provide antioxidants that help immune cells function more effectively.

Walnuts and pistachios also play a role. “These nuts bring healthy fats and antioxidants that help fight the damage caused by pollution and everyday stress,” Jain notes.

The nutritional power of dry fruits

Dry fruits such as dates, figs and raisins also contribute to immunity by supporting digestion and energy levels. “These naturally sweet dry fruits are full of iron, fibre and natural sugars that support energy levels while keeping digestion healthy,” Jain explains. “A strong gut helps the body absorb nutrients better and respond faster to illness.”

Antioxidants that protect cells

Berries also play an important role in protecting the body from environmental stress. “Blueberries and cranberries contain powerful compounds that act like shields against toxins and free radicals present in polluted air,” Jain says. Including them in the diet a few times a week can help the body recover from everyday exposure to pollution.

Everyday snacks that add strength

Other nuts and foods also provide important minerals that support immunity. Hazelnuts and macadamia nuts contain magnesium and zinc, which support immune responses and reduce fatigue. Prunes help regulate digestion and manage inflammation levels in the body. Jain also highlights makhanas as a practical snack option. “Makhanas are light, filling and rich in antioxidants. Roasted makhanas make a perfect evening snack instead of fried foods while still supporting heart health and immunity,” she says.

The key to building immunity, Jain says, is not dramatic dietary changes but consistent habits. “You don’t need large portions or complicated recipes. A small mix each day, a few nuts, some dry fruits and maybe a handful of berries, slowly builds a stronger defence system,” she explains.

