Healthy aliv seed kheer recipe: Food blogger shares delicious alternative to chia pudding

New Delhi:

Aliv seed kheer could be an ideal substitute for chia pudding as it offers all the nutritional advantages of chia while still being tasty and comforting. Aliv seed kheer also has great nutritional quality and taste due to its grounding in Indian cuisine - therefore, it is not merely a dessert; it is also very nourishing!

Aliv seeds (halim or garden cress seeds) have been part of Indian cuisine for centuries because they contain very high levels of iron; in fact, they were traditionally used as an iron provider. Aliv seeds are a traditional ingredient that have not been marketed like some of the trendy imported superfoods; however, with the emergence of a food blogger better known as “The Food Nerds,” more people are recognising aliv seeds as an ingredient they should use and a delicious, easy kheer recipe.

A Nutrient-Rich Dessert with Traditional Roots

What makes aliv seed kheer stand out is its ability to combine indulgence with nourishment. These tiny seeds are naturally rich in iron and folate, nutrients essential for maintaining energy levels and overall health. Because of their strengthening properties, aliv seeds have often been included in diets meant to support recovery and improve vitality.

In many Indian families, this kheer is especially prepared for new mothers, as it is believed to help restore strength and replenish nutrients after childbirth. Over time, the dish has remained a symbol of comfort and care, offering both emotional warmth and physical nourishment.

How Aliv Seed Kheer Is Made

The preparation is simple and requires only a few everyday ingredients. Aliv seeds are first soaked in water until they soften and swell. They are then gently roasted with jaggery and aromatic spices such as cardamom and nutmeg, which enhance both flavour and fragrance. Roasted nuts add texture and richness. Finally, milk is mixed into the cooled mixture, resulting in a creamy, lightly sweet dessert that can be enjoyed chilled.

Using jaggery instead of refined sugar adds depth to the flavour and makes the dessert feel more wholesome and natural.

Why Aliv Seeds Are Considered a Superfood

Aliv seeds are often praised for their dense nutritional profile. Known for their high iron content, they are considered beneficial for those dealing with low energy or iron deficiency. Traditionally, they have also been associated with hormonal balance and overall wellness. Their ability to deliver nourishment in such a small serving has earned them the reputation of being one of India’s own superfoods.

A Comforting Alternative to Modern Health Trends

While chia pudding has gained popularity as a health-focused dessert, aliv seed kheer offers something deeper, a connection to traditional wisdom and ingredients that have been trusted for generations. It proves that nutritious food doesn’t have to come from global trends; sometimes, the most powerful superfoods are already part of our heritage.

Rich, comforting, and deeply nourishing, aliv seed kheer is a reminder that healthy eating can be both satisfying and rooted in tradition.

ALSO READ: Tired of boring fruit bowls? Try this expert-approved chia seed salad for better gut health